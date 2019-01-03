Google May Be Working On a Foldable Pixel Phone

Here’s the first flimsy-but-probable rumor of 2019: Google may be working on its own foldable Pixel.

It seems only logical that the Mountain View company is investigating the devices after its close collaboration with Samsung and the fact that its readying Android to work in multiple morphing form factors.

Russian blogger Eldar Murtazin — the guy who somehow got an actual Pixel 3 before Google announced it — claimed in 2018 that Google was working on multiple Pixel devices. One of them, he said, is a foldable phone. Now, a new vague rumor from a leaker with a mixed record says that Google is indeed working on such a device.

This doesn’t mean that Google will be releasing a new foldable Pixel as part of the barrage of flexible devices coming in 2019. In fact, the company may never release such a device unless Samsung, Huawei, LG, and the rest of the major Android brands find success with theirs.

What we know for sure is that that Google has been working on Samsung’s foldable phone for a long while, making the necessary modifications to Android Pie so it works with the new form factor. This work probably gave them an insight in the hardware — which probably resulted in the company developing its own foldable methods.

And this may have not been the only collaboration. Last November, Google engineers took over the Android Dev Summit to declare that foldable phones are a natural fit for the operating system.

So it seems highly probable that Google is working on a foldable Pixel. Buton the other hand, the company is not known for innovating on its hardware. It may let a couple of generations of these devices pass before introducing its own.