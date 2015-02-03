Eero Aims to Kill Wi-Fi Dead Zones

No matter how blazing your Wi-Fi router is, there's a good chance you've dealt with dead zones, confusing setup processes and the occasional full reset to get your internet working again. Eero aims to solve all of these problems with a set of small white boxes. Launching this summer, Eero is a new type of Wi-Fi router system that uses multiple access points designed to spread super-fast internet throughout your entire home.

Available for $125 each or for $300 as a set of three, Eero is a small, white, Bluetooth-enabled device that looks like a minimalist thermostat. Once you plug one Eero into your cable or DSL modem, you can quickly set up your home network using its free companion app for iOS and Android. You can then set up as many as nine other Eero boxes (each requiring outlet power) throughout your house to spread your connection, though Eero says you'll only need three boxes to cover the average home.

MORE: Best 802.11ac Wi-Fi Routers

Eero doesn't just want to distribute fast, streaming-friendly internet throughout your abode -- it wants to make the process as hassle-free as possible. Since Eero is set up via your smartphone, you can send houseguests your Wi-Fi login info via text message instead of scrambling for that elusive notepad filled with passwords. If your friends also have the Eero app, you can automatically add them to your network and determine how long they can stay on your Wi-Fi.

Eero can send you notifications whenever someone joins your network, and you'll be able to view a history of every device that has connected to it. The system updates itself regularly, and will perform an automatic reboot if something goes wrong so that you don't have to.

Specs-wise, Eero supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac bands and connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth 4.0. The device is powered by a 1-GHz dual core processor with 512MB of RAM, and sports dual Gigabit Ethernet ports as well as a USB 2.0 connection.

Eero is on the pricey side for a router (our current top pick, the Asus RT-AC68U, costs $192), but its convenient app-based setup process and potential to evenly spread fast internet anywhere in your household are certainly compelling. The 3-pack and single box are valued at $500 and $200 respectively, but you can currently pre-order the bundle for $299 or the individual for $125.

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.