Amazon Finally Has a Plan to Ban Fake Products

It's not good when a report suggests that up to 90 percent of Apple chargers being sold on Amazon are actually fakes. And earlier this year, our sister site Laptop Mag reported on the rash of fake USB Type-C cables and how to buy a safe one.

According to Bloomberg, negotiations with Major League Baseball and the National Football League came to a standstill because of worries about fake products on Amazon.

Now Amazon is finally getting ready to banish counterfeit goods from its stores, according to Bloomberg. The online retailer will reportedly have teams in the United States and Europe building a registry of products from major brands.

MORE: Is Amazon Prime Worth It? Here's the 15 Top Perks

These teams will be in charge of enlisting brands to sign up for the registry, regardless of whether or not those groups sell on Amazon's website.

The idea is that anyone selling those brands' goods will have to prove to Amazon that they have permission to sell them. Amazon has reportedly been testing this with Nike and select other labels, but plans to increase this practice dramatically in 2017.

Last week, CNET reported on a separate Amazon initiative called Brand Central that protects merchants and buyers from fake products, but details were scarce.

Amazon told Bloomberg it "has zero tolerance for the sale of counterfeit items on our site," but it sounds like we'll have to wait until next year to see what comes of that policy.