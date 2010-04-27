Trending

WODE Jukebox Adds Homebrew to Your Wii

Enable homebrew on your Nintendo Wii without the risk of lead poisoning.

Gamers wanting to break free of Nintendo restrictions on the Wii console can now modify the unit without having to rip out its guts and solder on new hardware. Called the WODE Jukebox (Wii Optical Drive Emulator), this device actually serves as a Wii stand, and hooks up between the console's optical drive and the motherboard. With that said, users will need to modify the ribbon cable layout at the very least.

Ultimately, the device serves as a virtual drive, allowing the user to mount ISO files and trick the console into thinking its playing retail disks. The WODe Jukebox also provides two ports: one USB port for a flash drive or external hard drive (8X read speeds), and a SD card for more storage options. Already have games burned to a disc? The Flat WODE option allows the optical drive to read these homebrew disks, mimicking other modification chips.

In addition to the two ports, the device provides a small LCD screen and a miniature joystick for easy file management. For those gamers who don't want to get up off the couch and scroll through the homebrew titles, the device also offers an on-screen menu that can be managed by a GameCube controller.

ShopTemp is currently selling the WODE Jukebox for $95.00 USD here. The device works on Wii firmware 4.1 and lower, provides an update blocker and autoboot function, and even supports disc ripping to WBFS for backing up your favorite games. Additionally, the USB port supports hubs, allowing for more than one storage device.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thackstonns 28 April 2010 03:02
    wow Nintendo will sue these guys for sure.
  • domenic 28 April 2010 03:04
    "...currently selling the WODE Jukebox for $95.00 USD here. The device works on Wii firmware 4.1 and lower"

    Uh? why is this better than a softmod? Am I missing something?
  • nukemaster 28 April 2010 03:09
    As far as I know(my friend has had it like that for yeats.), there are already many Wii soft mods that do all this anyway.
  • ern88 28 April 2010 03:09
    Does it have the "Nintendo Quality Assuarance Ribbon" though lol. Ya probably not. And will Nintendo do anything to the company that is selling this? If I were to unlock my WII. Maybe I would look on the internet for a free alternitive. But thats just me.
  • restatement3dofted 28 April 2010 03:17
    Apparently no one at Tom's got the memo about softmodding to install Homebrew. As complicated as downloading a few files to a USB drive and plugging it into your Wii, at the low, low price of free. $95 hardware? No thanks.
  • thackstonns 28 April 2010 03:17
    I would say that this is for all the idiots that dont feel like doing the leg work and dont feel comfortable opening thier consoles, but I soft modded mine and didnt do any of that.
  • nforce4max 28 April 2010 03:20
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMQs1MLMwtU&NR=1

    Now this would be a great addition to the collection.
  • frozenlead 28 April 2010 03:28
    nforce4maxNow this would be a great addition to the collection.Eh, I think this would be better.
  • bloody llama 28 April 2010 04:19
    Honestly, this is all too complicated to be worth it. I just emulate the Wii on my computer instead. Much easier, and I can play games (Zelda) at much higher resolution that the real Wii can.

    That being said, a computer DOES cost a lot more than a Wii, so i guess this stuff does have a market.
  • hairystuff 28 April 2010 05:26
    I suppose the main advantage of this device is it will stop wear on the drive and maybe allow for faster load times.
