McAfee: Data Theft Results in Trillion-Dollar Losses

With data theft and loss constantly in the news, one security company is stressing the implications of unsecured computer files.
McAfee, the CA-based software best known for its consumer anti-virus offerings, is trying to get consumers, corporations and government organizations to take data security more seriously. According to the software maker, malware increased by a staggering 400 percent in 2008.
"This was a very insidious type of malware that was designed either to steal your data, steal your identity, steal your money, and in many cases the scale as well as the sophistication was very alarming," said McAfee CEO David DeWalt during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. According to McAfee's international security survey of over 800 companies, 80 percent of said business claimed that malware found on their systems had the intention of maliciously gathering financial information.
Traditionally, malware is created for the purpose of stealing financial data, in contrast to viruses and trojans, which cause more general damage to a system. In the same survey, 42 percent of the same businesses claimed that fired or laid off personnel were the primary security concern. Furthermore, those companies surveyed have an average of $12 million in data stored outside of their home country.
The largest data debacle to make headlines in recent years was that of retailer TJX, which agreed to pay Mastercard $24 million after the company had a security breach that exposed millions of its customers. Last week, a second-hand MP3 player purchased in Oklahoma was found to contain sensitive U.S. military data. With flash drives and MP3 players becoming so inexpensive and dispensable, the security of private data is now more difficult to maintain than ever.
That is one oofthe worst companies in that type of business!
I notified McAfee several times about serious "defects" of their products, and they were totally unintrested.
The McAfee for years and knowingly sold products which stall CPU and require reinstallation of operating system, or computer would never boot!
The worst products one can buy that is Symantek, and McAfee!
I know, they know, many people know, and now you know it to.
Stay away from that crap!
Lets face it when corporations get infected with malware its because the employs aren't doing what they should be in the first place. Why heavy restrictions aren't placed on the workers computers is beyond me.
A program to combat it like McAffe isn't the answer. It does not protect you against new threats until its updates which can and probably will be to late with how often new malware pops up. All you have to do to avoid such things is to be educated and know whats safe and what isn't.