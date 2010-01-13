Roxxxy the Sexbot Entertains the Masses at AEE

Yesterday one of you opined that if you had to put on a special pair of glasses to watch porn, and I'm quoting here, "Your fapping is a little too involved." The same could be said for Roxxxy because, although she might sound like your dream girl – 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds – the fact remains that she is a sexbot built to satisfy your most primal needs.

Developed by New Jersey-based True Companion, engineer Douglas Hines says the doll will cost between $7,000 and $9,000. That price includes robot Roxxxy, all the required software and a laptop to run it.

Before you get too excited, there are a few drawbacks. Being made of rubber, she looks like every inch the doll she is. Another thing that's likely to leave you a little, shall we say, uninspired, is the fact that she apparently sounds kind of like Stephen Hawking.

Roxxxy has five different pre-loaded personalities. You've got everything from "Wild Wendy," "Frigid Farah," and "S&M Susan," to "Mature Martha" and just plain "Young." If none of those suit your needs, you can have an unlimited number of profiles that you can build yourself. Creepily enough, you can also "swap girlfriends" with your buddies by trading personalities online.

For more on Roxxxy check out the video below. I'm not sure if they just threw a different wig on the doll from the pictures that have been doing the rounds or if they have more than one model available. Either way, I think they could have made her a prettier or at least made her face a little softer. Mean lookin' mug you got there Roxxxy. Like a bulldog licking pee off a nettle.