Roxxxy the Sexbot Entertains the Masses at AEE

3D was a huge hit at the Adult Entertainment Expo but something (someone?) else generated a lot of excitement too. Meet Roxxxy, the world's first sexbot.

Yesterday one of you opined that if you had to put on a special pair of glasses to watch porn, and I'm quoting here, "Your fapping is a little too involved." The same could be said for Roxxxy because, although she might sound like your dream girl – 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds – the fact remains that she is a sexbot built to satisfy your most primal needs.

Developed by New Jersey-based True Companion, engineer Douglas Hines says the doll will cost between $7,000 and $9,000. That price includes robot Roxxxy, all the required software and a laptop to run it.

Before you get too excited, there are a few drawbacks. Being made of rubber, she looks like every inch the doll she is. Another thing that's likely to leave you a little, shall we say, uninspired, is the fact that she apparently sounds kind of like Stephen Hawking.

Roxxxy has five different pre-loaded personalities. You've got everything from "Wild Wendy," "Frigid Farah," and "S&M Susan," to "Mature Martha" and just plain "Young." If none of those suit your needs, you can have an unlimited number of profiles that you can build yourself. Creepily enough, you can also "swap girlfriends" with your buddies by trading personalities online.

For more on Roxxxy check out the video below. I'm not sure if they just threw a different wig on the doll from the pictures that have been doing the rounds or if they have more than one model available. Either way, I think they could have made her a prettier or at least made her face a little softer. Mean lookin' mug you got there Roxxxy. Like a bulldog licking pee off a nettle.

59 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CoderDunn 12 January 2010 22:27
    Roxy spelled with 3 X's, Man that's clever ...

    /s
  • CoderDunn 12 January 2010 22:28
    Hold on, I know I only clicked submit once o.o

    Toms, upgrade your comment section! At least add an edit button :(
  • konjiki7 12 January 2010 22:29
    Technology has already created social barriers for people when it comes to interacting with one another on day to day basis....

    I think this will very well further stupefy society and add to the list of social and metal disorders.

    BTW

    That thing looks like Mel Gibson with a wig on.
  • Efrayim 12 January 2010 22:34
    Holy Crap LOL
  • ryanjm 12 January 2010 22:37
    Really? This guy couldn't get a Real Doll(which actually look hot), and just 'upgrade it.'? And there have been good computer generated voices for years now...
  • sunflier 12 January 2010 22:41
    Roxxxy has five different pre-loaded personalities.
    Don't all women have pre-loaded personalities?
  • mlopinto2k1 12 January 2010 22:47
    Either way, I think they could have made her a prettier or at least made her face a little softer. Mean lookin' mug you got there Roxxxy. Like a bulldog licking pee off a nettle.ON THE FLOOR LAUGHING.
  • mlopinto2k1 12 January 2010 22:48
    sunflierDon't all women have pre-loaded personalities?You guys are killin me!
  • christop 12 January 2010 22:48
    overclock her to 5ghz for gangbang....
  • 12 January 2010 22:55
    Oh this is wrong on so many levels... I had to watch the video 3 times it made me laugh so much... He said she had 3 inputs but failed to mention them, guess one will be HDMI. Oh and she will e-mail you about football ? Just got to see that... can she support a rival team ?
