Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order PC Specs: What You Need to Play

Star Wars fans (us included) are really excited for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, a new RPG made by Respawn Entertainment (of Titanfall and Apex Legends fame) that’s due to release on multiple platforms, including PC, on Nov. 15.

Publisher EA has released the minimum and recommended PC specs for the game, which we’ve gathered here for you to make sure you’re ready to take Cal Kestis on his quest around the galaxy.

You can learn more about the game from the latest trailer , but if you’re already up to speed with the game’s plot and features, then check the system requirements on the Origin store page for Jedi Fallen Order , but here’s what you’ll need to play the game.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Minimum Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor (AMD): FX-6100 or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): i3-3220 or Equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon HD 7750 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 650 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

Hard-drive space: 55 GB

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Recommended Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 1700 or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): i7-6700K or Equivalent

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics card (AMD): RX Vega 56 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1070 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

Hard-drive space: 55 GB

(Image credit: EA)

But I thought I needed 32GB RAM!

Note that the recommended specs no longer ask for 32GB RAM, but rather 16GB. This single spec caused consternation earlier this week when PC users spoke out about this crazy high number . Fortunately, EA responded to these cries of confusion by issuing a correction to the current number. 16GB of RAM is a much more sensible number, and there’s a good chance your PC or laptop already has the specs needed to run the game on minimum settings.