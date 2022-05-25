Netflix is getting these classic Nickelodeon shows next month — millennials rejoice

If you grew up in the 1990s or 2000s, Netflix has a real treat for you next month. The popular streaming service has just confirmed that on June 21 it will be getting some classic Nickelodeon TV shows.

The TV shows in question are Kenan & Kel, All That and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. All three of these were staples of Nickelodeon’s late 90s/early 2000s lineup, and are fondly remembered by millions of viewers who are now all grown up. Millennials prepare for a serious dose of nostalgia next month.

Kenan & Kel is probably the best show of the three. It starred Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchel as high school students who get into all sorts of misadventures and ran for four-season between 1996 and 2000. The sitcom incorporated frequent fourth-wall-breaking humor and included a load of running gags and catchphrases. In fact, just saying the words “orange soda” to a 90s kid is sure to elicit a smile.

Meanwhile, All That was sort of like a younger version of Saturday Night Live. The sketch comedy series originally ran from 1994 until 2000, but has been revived twice since then with the most recent attempt airing in 2020. Across its multiple iterations, the show has run for 11 seasons comprising 206 episodes. The show is also notable for its many spinoffs which include Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show and the feature film Good Burger.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

The final classic Nick show coming to Netflix next month is Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. This show ran for three seasons between 2004 and 2007 and follows three best friends as they navigate growing up. The show takes its name from the lead character Ned Bigby (Devon Werkheiser) giving the viewer tips on how to survive the various challenges faced by him and his friends while attending middle school.

All three of these classic Nickelodeon favorites will be hitting Netflix on June 21, but the streamer was quick to note that only “select seasons” will be available. Exactly which seasons will be hitting the service next month haven’t been confirmed but we’re hoping at least Kenan & Kel and Ned’s Declassified will be available in their entirety.