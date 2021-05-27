PS5 State of Play: Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal recap

Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5 was the star of the show at today's State of Play. For those who aren't familiar with the practice, Sony holds a "State of Play" livestream every few months, where it showcases upcoming PlayStation games and hardware. Today (May 27), Sony spent 20 minutes on Horizon Forbidden West, 14 of which gave fans their first look at actual gameplay.

First things first: If you want to watch the State of Play for yourself, the main event is archived on both Twitch and YouTube . We've also embedded a link below, so you can watch the proceedings without ever leaving this page:

While the event proper didn't start until 5 PM ET, the stream started much earlier in the day. There was "live" footage of environments from the Horizon world, and the view changed every few minutes. It was mostly landscape footage with the occasional animal, but perhaps eagle-eyed Horizon fans will catch something more interesting.

Horizon Forbidden West is a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, one of the most popular PlayStation exclusives from the PS4 generation. Sony announced Horizon Forbidden West during an early PS5 State of Play, but until the State of Play, all the information we had about the game was contained within a single three-minute trailer.

That wasn't the case in today's State of Play. Sony showed off 14 straight minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay, where we'll saw protagonist Aloy sneak through some tall grass, shoot some arrows and take down an animalistic robot or two. We didn't learn hard details about the game's release date, unfortunately. Currently, the game is on track to come out before the end of 2021, but that's all we know.

Tom's Guide live-blogged all the information on this page as it happened, and you can read our minute-to-minute coverage below.