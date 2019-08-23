iCloud.com Just Got a Complete Overhaul

Mac and iPhone users who store their data in Apple's cloud should expect major changes to iCloud.com.

Apple this week launched a new beta website for iCloud.com with a refreshed interface and some new features, as reported by 9to5Mac (via MacStories.net's Federico Viticci). Gone is the bubbly blue background and in its place is a clean transparent-white interface and black trim that mimics the aesthetic of Apple's main website.

Once you've logged in, you'll see your profile name and avatar above a set of small app icons. Replacing the Settings app is an "Account Settings" link that shows you your devices and remaining storage amount. Among the new group of icons is an overhauled Reminders app, which is set to debut with iOS 13 and macOS Catalina. As the name suggests, Reminders lets you create lists and schedule alarms for tasks and events.

The other beta iCloud apps will look familiar to those who use the current website. Mail, Photos, Notes, iCloud Drive, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, Find Friends, Find Phone and Contacts are largely unchanged.

You can check out the new iCloud interface by simply visiting beta.icloud.com and signing in with your Apple account. If you'd like to compare it to the current site, just head over to icloud.com. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the service, iCloud lets you store and share photos, apps, videos and music so you can access your personal files on all of your devices(including a Windows PC)

We don't know when the new iCloud.com site will officially roll out, but don't be surprised if it lands this Fall when Apple is expected to launch macOS Catalina and iOS 13.

