Look sharp: the lowest-priced iPad is still available

Updated, Dec. 1 at 11:13 p.m. ET: The iPad is back on sale at Target.

Now you see it, now you don't. That's been the way people looking for a great deal on Apple's latest tablet must have felt this weekend, as the iPad keeps emerging and then disappearing at its lowest price ever.

As of this writing, you're in luck. Target is selling the iPad for just $229. That's $100 off the 10.2-inch seventh-generation tablet with 32GB of storage. The Silver model is not available, but Space Gray and Gold versions of this iPad are still in stock in a deal we had expected to disappear on Saturday night.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad: was $329 now $229 @ Target

Get the new iPad now at the lowest price ever. Apple's most popular tablet now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. You also get long battery life and Touch ID. With this $229 iPad deal, you'll save $100. View Deal

Want more memory on your iPad? The 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB is now $329 on Target, which is $100 off and 23% savings.

Target isn't the only place to find a discounted iPad in the build-up to Cyber Monday. Amazon has been offering a $229 iPad as well, though that model keeps going in and out of stock. Check the retailer frequently to find out if the status has changed.

The iPad is the best tablet for most people, thanks to its bright and sharp Retina display, fairly speedy A10 processor, and support for both the Apple Pencil and Apple's keyboard. The iPad also comes equipped with a Touch ID sensor and a 8-MP rear camera and 1.2-MP front camera.

The 10.2-inch iPad also offers 10 hours of battery life, so in most cases you can leave the charger at home.

