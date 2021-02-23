Disney Plus Star channel launches: TV shows, movies and more

The Disney Plus Star channel is here, and it's going to make Disney Plus a much more interesting platform (provided you're not in the U.S.). As long as it's coming to your region, you're going to see Disney Plus' catalogue grow exponentially.
Announced back in December 2020, the Disney Plus Star channel will add a ton of TV shows and movies to the streaming service, content that didn't really "fit" Disney Plus before this. Which means that Star is bringing stronger parental controls to Disney Plus.
- How to watch the Marvel movies in order
- The best streaming devices
- WandaVision episode 8 release date: When it drops
What is the Disney Plus Star channel?
The Walt Disney Company owns far more content than what you get with Disney Plus. But in the U.S., Disney already has ways to distribute those shows and movies, either on Hulu (which it owns) or licensed elsewhere. So, it's adding a new section (or channel) to Disney Plus outside of the U.S., and it's called Star.
And you don't even need to do anything to get it, aside from having a Disney Plus account. The Star channel appears in the same row as the Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar and Star Wars icons.
That means Disney Plus is going to have all the same Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Disney movies it already has, plus a bunch of stuff that isn't quite PG. This includes a bunch of shows programs that Americans can watch on Hulu — as Hulu's only in the U.S..
That includes Love, Victor, a series that was originally titled Love, Simon and almost landed on Disney Plus in the States. Not all Hulu shows are coming over, as the gender-switched High Fidelity series, which had a similar trajectory as Love, Victor, isn't coming along to Star.
Star's also getting Grey’s Anatomy, Pretty Woman and The Favourite, none of which are exactly what we'd call "family friendly." So, how does this work?
Disney Plus Star channel availability and release date
The Disney Plus Star channel won't be coming to the U.S., but it's going to be practically everywhere else. Its initial launch includes the U.K., Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
The Star channel launched on Disney Plus on February 23 in select international markets.
Disney Plus Star channel price
And since Star isn't an optional add-on, it comes with a price increase. Those in the UK will see per month pricing go from £5.99 to £7.99, while annual pricing rises from £59.99 to £79.90.
Active subscribers keep their existing payment pricing until August 23, 2021. If your membership lapses during this window, it will renew at the higher price.
Australian monthly pricing goes from AU$8.99 to AU$11.99, with annual payments going from AU$89.99 to AU$119.99.
Disney Plus Star channel parental controls
The Disney Plus Star channel features an array of not-made-for-kids content, including Family Guy, The Savages, Super Troopers and 24. This means that Disney Plus is getting serious about parental controls.
Now, you'll be able to limit user accounts by age ratings, and also lock parental accounts with PIN numbers.
Why the Disney Plus Star channel matters
Let's say you don't have kids, or your taste in movies doesn't lean towards Disney-owned properties. Sure the Star Wars and Marvel movies are fun, but are they worth a monthly payment on their own?
With the Star channel, Disney Plus becomes a little more adult, and a little less niche. All without losing the trove of family-first content that enabled the streaming service to rack up millions of subscribers.
Disney Plus Star channel content
We got a full list of the complete launch day list for the Star channel's content in the U.K. and Ireland. But since selection may vary by region, not all of these TV shows and movies may be available in all regions.
In addition to the shows and movies listed below, Star's also where huge Hulu exclusives, such as the Dopesick miniseries and new content from the Kardashian Jenners will debut in the U.K.
Disney Plus Star channel: Every TV show
Four shows are marked as Star Originals, but they're actually from other sources. Big Sky is on ABC right now in the U.S., while Helstrom, Solar Opposites and Love, Victor are Hulu Originals.
And while a lot of this list is made up of familiar shows that are on Hulu (American Dad, Prison Break and How I Met Your Mother) there's more than just Hulu's back catalogue.
For example, The Hot Zone (starring Julianna Margulies and Noah Emmerich) is on DirecTV on demand in the states, and Valley of the Boom (with Steve Zahn, Bradley Whitford and Lamorne Morris) is on Fubo and DirecTV.
- According to Jim
- Alias
- American Dad
- Animal Fight Night
- Apocalypse World War War I
- Apocalypse: The Second World War
- Atlanta
- Big Sky (currently airing on ABC in the U.S.)
- Black-Ish
- Bloody Tales of Europe
- Bloody Tales of the Tower
- Bones
- Brothers & Sisters
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Buried Secrets of WWII
- Burn Notice
- Castle
- Code Black
- Cougar Town
- Desperate Housewives
- Devious Maids
- Drugs, Inc
- Family Guy
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Firefly
- Flashforward
- The Fosters
- The Gifted
- Glee
- Grey's Anatomy
- Helstrom (Hulu original)
- The Hot Zone
- Inside North Korea's Dynasty
- The Killing
- LA 92
- Lance
- Lie to Me
- Lost
- Love, Victor (Hulu original)
- Mafia Confidential
- Maradona Confidential
- Mars
- Modern Family
- OJ: Made in America
- Perception
- Prison Break
- Raising Hope
- Resurrection
- Revenge
- Rosewood
- Scandal
- Scream Queens
- Scrubs
- Sleepy Hollow
- Snowfall
- Solar Opposites (Hulu original)
- Sons of Anarchy
- The Strain
- Terra Nova
- Terriers
- Trust
- Ugly Betty
- Ultimate Survival WWII
- Valley of the Boom
- Witness to Disaster
- WWII Bomb Hunters
- The X-Files
- The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All
- 24
- 24: Legacy
- The 80s: The Decade That Made Us
- 9/11 Firehouse
- The 90s: The Last Great Decade?
- 9-1-1
Every movie on Disney Plus Star channel
- The 13th Warrior
- 42 to 1
- 9 to 5
- Adam (2009)
- The Air Up There
- The Alamo
- Anna and the King
- Annapolis
- Another Earth
- Another Stakeout
- Anywhere But Here
- Arachnophobia
- Australia
- Bachelor Party
- Bad Ass
- Bad Company (2002)
- Bad Company (AKA: Tool Shed)
- Bad Girls (1994)
- Bad Times at the El Royale
- Baggage Claim
- The Banger Sisters
- Be Water
- Beaches
- Before and After (1996)
- Belle
- Beloved (1998)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Best Laid Plans
- Big Trouble
- Billy Bathgate
- Black Nativity
- Borat
- Boys Don't Cry
- Braveheart
- Breaking and Entering
- Bringing Out the Dead
- Broadcast News
- Brokedown Palace
- Broken Lizard's Club Dread
- Brothers in Exile
- Brown Sugar
- Bubble Boy
- Bulworth
- Bushwhacked
- Can't Buy Me Love
- Casanova (2005)
- Catch That Kid
- Cedar Rapids
- Chain Reaction
- Chasing Tyson
- Choke
- The Clearing
- Cleopatra (1963)
- Cocktail
- Cocoon: The Return
- Cold Creek Manor
- The Color of Money
- Come See The Paradise
- The Comebacks
- Commando (1985)
- Con Air
- Conan the Barbarian
- Confetti
- Consenting Adults
- A Cool Dry Place
- Cousin Bette
- Crazy/Beautiful
- Crimson Tide
- The Crucible
- Cyrus
- Damien - Omen II
- The Darjeeling Unlimited
- Dark Water
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
- The Day the Series Stopped
- Day Watch
- Deadpool 2
- Dead Presidents
- Deep Rising
- Deion's Double Play
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Devil's Due
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard with a Vengeance
- Double Take
- Down and Out in Beverly Hills
- Down Periscope
- Dragonball: Evolution
- Dreaming of Joseph Lees
- Drive Me Crazy
- The Drop
- Duets
- The East
- Ed Wood
- The Edge
- Encino Man
- Enemy of the State
- Enough Said
- Evita
- Exodus: Gods and Kings
- The Fab Five (2011)
- Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
- The Fault in Our Stars
- The Favourite
- The Final Conflict
- Firestorm (1998)
- The Fly (1986)
- For the Boys
- Four Falls of Buffalo
- French Connection II
- The French Connection
- From Hell
- Gentlemen Broncos
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- The Good Son (1993)
- A Good Year
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The Great White Hype
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Guilty As Sin
- Gun Shy
- The Happening
- Here on Earth
- High Fidelity
- High Hells and Low Lifes
- Hitchcock
- Hoffa
- Holy Man
- Hope Springs (2003)
- I Heart Huckabees
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- I Origins
- I Think I Love My Wife
- Idiocracy
- In America
- In Her Shoes
- Independence Day
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Inventing the Abbotts
- Jennifer's Body
- The Jewel of the Nile
- John Tucker Must Die
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Jordan Rides the Bus
- Joshua
- Just Married
- Just Wright
- Kingdom Come
- Kissing Jessica Stein
- Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
- Ladyhawke
- The Ladykillers (2004)
- Last Dance (1996)
- Le Divorce
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
- Live Free or Die Hard
- Looking for Richard
- Mad Love (1995)
- The Man From Snowy River
- Margaret
- Martha Marchy May Marlene
- MASH
- Max Payne
- The Maze Runner
- Medicine Man
- Melinda and Melinda
- Metro
- Miami Rhapsody
- Miller's Crossing
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- My Father the Hero
- Mystery, Alaska
- The Namesake
- Nature Boy
- Never Die Alone
- The Newton Boys
- Night Watch (2006)
- No Mas
- Nothing to Lose
- Notorious
- Office Space
- One Hour Photo
- Oscar and Lucinda
- The Other Woman (2014)
- Our Family Wedding
- Out to Sea
- Pathfinder (2007)
- Phat Girlz
- Phone Booth
- Planet of the Apes (1968)
- Planet of the Apes (2001)
- Pony Excess
- The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
- Post Grad
- Powder
- The Preacher's Wife
- Pretty Woman
- Primeval
- The Puppet Masters
- The Pyramid
- Quills
- Quiz Show
- Ravenous
- Rebound
- Renaissance Man
- Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise
- The Ringer
- The Rocker
- Romancing the Stone
- Ruby Sparks
- Runaway Bride
- Rushmore
- Ruthless People
- The Savages
- Say it Isn't So
- The Scarlet Letter
- Sea of Shadows
- The Secret Life of Bees
- Separate Lies
- The Sessions
- Shadow Conspiracy
- Shallow Hal
- Shining Through
- The Siege
- Signs
- Simon Birch
- A Simple Twist of Fate
- The Sitter (2011)
- Six Days, Seven Nights
- Sleeping with the Enemy
- Solaris
- Someone Like You
- Soul Food
- Spy Hard
- Stakeout
- Starship Troopers
- Stoker
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Surrogates
- Swing Kids
- Taxi (2004)
- Terminal Velocity
- Thank You for Smoking
- There's Something About Mary
- The Thin Red Line (1999)
- Three Fugitives
- The Three Stooges (2012)
- Titan AE
- Tombstone
- Toys
- Trapped in Paradise
- Tristan & Isolde
- Up Close & Personal
- VI Warshawski
- Veronica Guerin
- The Village (2004)
- Von Ryan's Express
- Waiting to Exhale
- Waitress
- Waking Life
- The War of the Roses
- The Watch (2012)
- The Waterboy
- The Way Way Back
- What's Love Got to Do With It
- When a Man Loves a Woman
- White Men Can't Jump
- William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
- Win Win
- Woman on Top
- Working Girl (1988)
- The X-Files
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe