Give your outlet Alexa powers with this $19 Amazon Echo Flex deal

Black Friday deals are the best time to stock up on all things Alexa. From a $22 Echo Dot to a $50 Echo Show 5, there's an Amazon speaker for every price point. And every space, too. The brand-new, plug-in Echo Flex is just $19.99 online right now.

This is the first time Amazon has discounted the discreet Alexa device since it debuted earlier this fall. As a part of Black Friday Amazon deals, the Echo Flex costs $19.99 instead of $24.99. It's not a massive sale, but it makes having Alexa in your home about as affordable as it gets.

Echo Flex: was $24.99 now $19.99 @ Amazon

Plug Alexa into your wall with Echo Flex. The compact smart speaker isn't the best music device, but it's incredibly versatile when placed where you wouldn't any dangling cords. Bundle it with a motion sensor or night light for added super powers.View Deal

When I reviewed the Echo Flex, I loved how simple it was to set up and use. It's a solid smart speaker on its own, but the added accessories make it more magical. Whether you bundle the voice-activated night light or routine-friendly motion sensor with your Echo Flex purchase, you'll be adding clever skills to your ordinary outlet.

As much as I liked the Echo Flex, I held off on buying one for myself. But today's discount swayed me to finally order one for my home's basement. Using the Echo Flex's intercom feature, I can now make announcements to my family members if they're downstairs using the gym or doing laundry while I'm upstairs or walking out the door.

For more sale surprises, follow our coverage of Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals all weekend long.