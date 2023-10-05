France vs Italy live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

After winning their first three matches at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, France will confirm a quarter-final spot if they avoid defeat in Lyon on Friday, while Italy know that only a comprehensive win would be enough to ensure that they reach the knockout stages at the expense of the hosts.

Looking for a France vs Italy live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

France vs Italy live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Friday, October 6

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Oct. 2)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Having swept aside New Zealand and Uruguay before thrashing Namibia 96-0, France have shown why they were selected as one of the favorites to win the Webb Ellis Cup before the tournament got underway. Head coach Fabien Galthié will have been delighted with his team’s performances so far and will hope that they can once again deliver by beating Italy and topping Pool A.

The only negative for Les Bleus was the injury to captain Antoine Dupont who fractured his cheekbone in the win over Namibia, but the influential scrum-half is back in training and could well feature in the quarter-finals if France progress. While it has been a World Cup to remember so far for France, Italy were dealt a crushing blow last weekend when they were thrashed 96-17 by New Zealand.

While the All Blacks were at their ruthless best, Italy were overwhelmed as they fell apart in the first half. The Azzurri will have to put that defeat aside as they need to win to stand any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals. Making the task even tougher is the fact they will be without proper Danilo Fischetti and experienced hooker Luca Bigi.

We’ve got all the details you need to get France vs Italy live streams down below so you can watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch France vs Italy live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the France vs Italy live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV4 and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the France vs Italy live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the France vs Italy live stream.

How to watch France vs Italy live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the France vs Italy live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the France vs Italy live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch France vs Italy live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the France vs Italy live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV4 and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a France vs Italy live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a France vs Italy live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch France vs Italy, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the France vs Italy live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch France vs Italy via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch France vs Italy live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.