9 New Uses For Your Old iPhone

Upgrading? Turn that brick iPhone or iPod Touch into a useful tool as iPhone 4 arrives. Here are nine mini-projects to help you do that.

Secondary Storage Solution

Data storage is always a tricky thing. Flash drives are often too small for larger files and are too easy to lose, while full hard drives are too big to lug around everywhere. Sometimes, though, a lot of storage needs to be physically taken from one place to another and that requires more than what a simple flash drive can handle, but less than a bulky or expensive external hard drive. With a simple hardware addition, you can turn your old iPhone, iPod Touch, or even an older iPod Classic into a personal hard drive, while still retaining all of its normal functions.

The company Clickfree offers a little doohickey called the Transformer SE. This USB plug-in connects your iPod to your computer and will not only upload data for storage, it will also back up any folders and files and synchronize them every time you connect the iPod through the Transformer SE to your PC.

With the device, your older iPhone or iPod can easily work as a secondary backup storage for important documents, all the while remaining as a stable secondary media player.

As an added bonus, the Transformer SE can also transfer all the media on your iPod–which is normally organized under cryptic filenames in a hidden folder to make it harder to steal music–and put it back on your PC in an organized way. This makes any iPod a perfect storage device for not only your data, but for media as well.

The downside is that Clickfree’s Transformer SE costs $80 new, though we found deals for as low as $28 online through various retailers. The Transformer SE also works with all iPods, so iPod Classic owners can use the much more generous disk space even more efficiently.

  • icepick314 16 June 2010 05:25
    what?

    no paper weight or door stop?
  • abhifx 16 June 2010 20:43
    or it can be given to someone like me who cant afford a smart phone. believe me its a good idea :)
  • NuclearShadow 17 June 2010 01:41
    Apple products have a perfect logo a Apple with a bite taken out of it. What do you do when you no longer want/need a apple that you took a bite of? Do you give it away? NO! Do you find some other purpose for it? NO! You throw it in the trash. And that is what Apple wants you to do. Buy the new and discard the old because the old is uncool and you want to be cool right?

    This is a paid advertisement from the Church of Steve Jobs and the Macintosh Saints.

    P.S. Expect your new hardware to be outdated in 6 months. Remember only those who stay true to Jobs and buy all the new products to be saved from eternal torment from the devil Bill Gates and his place of eternal anguish Microsoft.

    Praise Jobs! Macllelujah!
  • dredg98 17 June 2010 10:24
    Everything gets outdated in 6 months!
  • brianmoz 17 June 2010 21:25
    dredg98Everything gets outdated in 6 months!i dont get it. are you talking about technology in general or apple...my wife has 3g and is happy with it...that came out 2 years ago. Its not good to be a fanboy or a hater. the more you guys make these indignant claims as if your victims of apple or something the more you sound pathetic. Its a company that makes products. People buy them that want them and people who dont want them dont buy them. some people get angry about them for ...why?
  • JimmiG 17 June 2010 22:47
    Same here. Still using a Samsung clamshell phone I bought for about $90 in 2006. It still works great, but I'm buying a smart phone finally this summer. I will keep the Samsung as a secondary phone for when I don't want to bring the bigger and more expensive smart phone (ie pubs etc.).
  • dredg98 17 June 2010 23:24
    Technology in general once you buy something its pretty much outdated
  • 18 June 2010 06:00
    OK.. so basically an old iPhone can be hacked and improved or used like a flash drive. Since the replacement phone will presumably be better than a jailbroken iPhone with a skype app; and since flash drives are smaller and more reliable than anything Apple makes I think my conclusion is: I'd rather smash it with a hammer.
  • NuclearShadow 18 June 2010 11:24
    Now your thinking the Apple way! Why do you think the all mighty Jobs does not want you to upgrade a Mac? The very thought of upgrading is silly you simply smash the old Mac and buy a new!

    Jobs iBless you, Jobs ibless us all! iAmen
  • compprob237 18 June 2010 17:54
    >_> I'm still using a Motorola SLVR L7e. Although, my Zune HD replaced everything a "Smartphone" would do without the bulk. On the plus side I like the fact I can drop my SLVR from my 2nd story balcony (everybody drops their phone at least once) and know that it will still work and not be broken nor expensive to fix/replace.
