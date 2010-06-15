9 New Uses For Your Old iPhone

Secondary Storage Solution
Data storage is always a tricky thing. Flash drives are often too small for larger files and are too easy to lose, while full hard drives are too big to lug around everywhere. Sometimes, though, a lot of storage needs to be physically taken from one place to another and that requires more than what a simple flash drive can handle, but less than a bulky or expensive external hard drive. With a simple hardware addition, you can turn your old iPhone, iPod Touch, or even an older iPod Classic into a personal hard drive, while still retaining all of its normal functions.
The company Clickfree offers a little doohickey called the Transformer SE. This USB plug-in connects your iPod to your computer and will not only upload data for storage, it will also back up any folders and files and synchronize them every time you connect the iPod through the Transformer SE to your PC.
With the device, your older iPhone or iPod can easily work as a secondary backup storage for important documents, all the while remaining as a stable secondary media player.
As an added bonus, the Transformer SE can also transfer all the media on your iPod–which is normally organized under cryptic filenames in a hidden folder to make it harder to steal music–and put it back on your PC in an organized way. This makes any iPod a perfect storage device for not only your data, but for media as well.
The downside is that Clickfree’s Transformer SE costs $80 new, though we found deals for as low as $28 online through various retailers. The Transformer SE also works with all iPods, so iPod Classic owners can use the much more generous disk space even more efficiently.
Everything gets outdated in 6 months!
Same here. Still using a Samsung clamshell phone I bought for about $90 in 2006. It still works great, but I'm buying a smart phone finally this summer. I will keep the Samsung as a secondary phone for when I don't want to bring the bigger and more expensive smart phone (ie pubs etc.).
Technology in general once you buy something its pretty much outdated
>_> I'm still using a Motorola SLVR L7e. Although, my Zune HD replaced everything a "Smartphone" would do without the bulk. On the plus side I like the fact I can drop my SLVR from my 2nd story balcony (everybody drops their phone at least once) and know that it will still work and not be broken nor expensive to fix/replace.