Facebook's Photo Bug: How to See If You Were Exposed

Facebook has, yet again, goofed. On Dec. 14, the company announced that it inadvertently exposed 6.8 million users' photos to third-party apps that weren't supposed to have them.



(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you granted a third-party app access to your Facebook photos from Sept. 13-25, 2018, the bug allowed it access to all of your photos, not just those posted on your timeline. This means photos you posted privately, or those you didn't finish uploading, might be there.

Facebook promised that it would send a notification to users who were exposed. However, if you don't want to wait around, you can check for yourself.



If you want to be super thorough, you can check any third-party apps that you may have granted photo permissions to during this time. Or, you can follow these steps as a shortcut.



1. Log into your Facebook account. Open Facebook and type your username and password into the text boxes in the top right corner. Or select, your profile picture on the left.

2. Go to this page in Facebook's Help Center.



3. Scroll to the middle of the page. If your account was impacted, you'll see a list of apps that may have had inadvertent access to your photos. If your account was not impacted, you'll see a message that says "Your Facebook account has not been affected by this issue and the apps you use did not have access to your other photos."



If Facebook says your photos were impacted, make sure to check the apps it lists and delete any photos that shouldn't be there.