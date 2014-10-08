Apple Hosting Oct. 16 Event, iPad Air 2 Imminent

The rumors are true. After weeks of speculation surrounding an Oct. 16 Apple press event, the company just sent out official press invites for the showcase. While the tech giant didn't specify what we'll be seeing in Cupertino, California, the launch of new iPad and Mac products seems all but certain.

The invite for Apple's Oct. 16 event simply reads "It's been way too long," and features an image of what looks like a rainbow-tinted Apple logo. This could allude to the fact that it's been a year since the launch of the iPad Air, or could possibly be hinting at a major refresh or addition to the company's Mac line.

MORE: iPhone 6 Review - Just Right

According to a previous report from Re/code, the Oct. 16 event could mark the launch of new iPads, MacBooks and iMac models as well as the official release of OS X Yosemite. On the tablet front, we could see the long rumored iPad Air 2, as well as the purported 12.9-inch iPad Pro and a follow-up to the iPad mini. Like the iPhone 6, Apple's new slates are expected to run on Apple's new A8 processor and tout Touch ID fingerprint readers.

Apple is also rumored to launch a 27-inch, 5120 x 2880-pixel iMac desktop and a new 12-inch MacBook model, both featuring Retina displays. This would make it a logical launch date for the company's OS X Yosemite software update, which has been in beta since WWDC 2014 earlier this year.

While Apple Pay was already announced at last month's iPhone 6 unveiling, the mobile payment system could see an official release as part of iOS 8.1 during the event. Previous reports have pointed to a mid-October release date for Apple's mobile wallet, and, considering that the software is expected to work with the new Touch ID-ready iPad Air 2, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the two debut simultaneously.

If all of these rumors hold up come Oct. 16, Apple's fall 2014 product lineup could be its biggest in years. We'll be on the ground in Cupertino, so stay tuned.

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico and onGoogle+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+