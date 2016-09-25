How to Adjust the New Home Button on Your iPhone 7

The home button on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus isn't a button at all. It's a touch sensitive cut-out that uses haptic feedback to simulate the feel of the button that you're used to. This removes some moving parts from the iPhone, which helps make it thinner and removes a common breaking point, but it may not feel like what you're used to.



You can customize the home button on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus to respond with three different levels of feedback and choose what feels most comfortable for you. Here's how to adjust the home button on your iPhone 7:

1. Tap "Settings" from the home screen.

2. Choose General.

3. Chose "Home Button."

4. Try the three feedback options and press Done when you select your preference.