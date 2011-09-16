Trending

PlayStation Suite SDK Arriving in November

The PlayStation Suite SDK will allow developers to create one game across numerous Android-powered and Sony devices.

Thursday Sony Computer Entertainment said that a software development kit (SDK) for the PlayStation Suite (PS Suite) platform will be released this November. The kit will allow developers to create content for PlayStation Certified (PS Certified) devices, hardware certified through the PS Suite license program, and for the PlayStation Vita (PS Vita) handheld console set for a Q1 2012 release.

"Supporting C# as the programming language, PS Suite SDK can run programs developed in C# on virtual machine equipped on both PS Certified devices and PS Vita. By supporting development for multiple devices and by adopting libraries to create a variety of content not only limited to games, PS Suite SDK will not only help developers save their cost in creating new content but also allow them to efficiently create their content on one SDK and without having to create on several different SDKs."

So far the only devices that support Sony's PlayStation Suite platform are the Xperia PLAY smartphone, and Sony's two Android-powered "S" and "P" tablets. However, Nvidia has stated that it's working with Sony to bring the PlayStation platform to Tegra-equipped Android phones and tablets. So far an actual release date is unknown, but Tegra device owners may actually see a release next month.

"SCE will provide a variety of content towards these PS Certified devices from end October through PlayStation Store on PlaySation Network, starting with original PlayStation games (PS one classics)," the company said. "' The service will start in nine countries including Japan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Australia and with more countries to follow. In next spring, SCE will enhance the PS Store for PS Certified devices and provide content created by PS Suite SDK, further prevailing the world of PS Suite."

The detailed information of Sony's PS Suite SDK, including how to download, will be announced via a dedicated PS Suite section on SCE’s official website. The site currently isn't live, so stay tuned.

One game to rule them all, one game to bind them....

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • KonstantinDK 16 September 2011 13:37
    Throw that into a volcano and be done with it.
  • eddieroolz 16 September 2011 17:13
    C# is a good language and Sony gave me another reason to start learning.
  • surda 16 September 2011 18:02
    c# is kinda buggy, i prefer c++ or delphi, faster code smaller size and no dependencies
  • FlayerSlayer 16 September 2011 19:32
    I just want to see some small fraction as many games on Android as the iPhone's been enjoying forever. Right now, Android isn't even a gaming platform. Not saying it's a bad platform. It's not a gaming platform at all yet.
  • jprahman 16 September 2011 21:49
    Why C#, instead of Java. I mean C# is a Microsoft specific language. Yes there are non-Windows implementations, but I still wonder why not Java, or better yet C++.
  • Vladislaus 16 September 2011 23:37
    FlayerSlayerI just want to see some small fraction as many games on Android as the iPhone's been enjoying forever. Right now, Android isn't even a gaming platform. Not saying it's a bad platform. It's not a gaming platform at all yet.The iPhone isn't also a gaming platform.
  • aglarond 20 September 2011 23:50
    jprahmanWhy C#, instead of Java. I mean C# is a Microsoft specific language. Yes there are non-Windows implementations, but I still wonder why not Java, or better yet C++.
    With C# you are dependent on Microsoft and with Java you are dependent on Oracle. You can have your preferences, but both are strong modern languages. However C# is around 10 years younger and better designed in some little details.
