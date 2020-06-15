The Logitech G915 TKL is one of the best tenkeyless gaming keyboards I’ve ever used, but it’s also one of the most expensive.

The Logitech G915 TKL is one of the very best gaming keyboards I’ve ever used, particularly as tenkeyless models go. And at $230, it’s also one of the most expensive.

Logitech G915 TKL specs Key Type: Mechanical

Switch Type: GL Linear, Tactile or Clicky

Illumination: Full RGB

Size: 15.2 x 5.9 x 0.9 inches

With its low-profile keycaps, comfortable switches, gorgeous RGB lighting, reliable wireless connectivity and discrete media keys, I adore everything about the G915 TKL’s design and performance. But there’s no denying that it’s simply too expensive for most people, particularly since its full-sized cousin, the Logitech G915 , costs only $20 more.

If you want one of the best gaming keyboards in a convenient tenkeyless configuration, it’s hard to imagine a better model than the G915 TKL. But I simply can’t recommend it for most people due to its hefty price.

Our Logitech G915 TKL review will detail just what makes this peripheral so good – but money is money, and this is one of the most expensive keyboards we’ve ever reviewed.

Logitech G915 TKL design

The Logitech G915 TKL measures 15.2 x 5.9 x 0.9 inches, making it one of the smallest and lightest gaming keyboards out there. As with all tenkeyless keyboards, you’ll be giving up the numpad. But, unlike other tenkeyless keyboards, you won’t have to make any other compromises.

The G915 TKL features full-sized enter, backspace and delete keys, as well as a row of circular media keys and a volume dial up top. These are usually the first things to go on a tenkeyless keyboard, and I was both surprised and delighted to find them here.

Otherwise, the Logitech G915 TKL is a simply gorgeous device, with a brushed metal finish, low-profile keycaps and elevated switches that light up in any color you choose. In addition to the media keys, you also have buttons for 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, Game Mode (which disables certain buttons during gameplay) and brightness, as well as shortcuts for macro recording.

There’s only one thing missing: a wrist rest. Because the keyboard is so low to the ground, my wrists tended to get sore after using the Logitech G915 TKL for a while, particularly as my wrists tended to rest right on the edge of my desk. While wrist rests usually add cost to a keyboard, a keyboard that already costs $230 should be able to include one for free.

Logitech G915 TKL keys

Like the full-sized Logitech G915, the Logitech G915 TKL gives you a choice of three different low-profile key switches: GL Linear, GL Tactile and GL Clicky. The model I tested had Tactile keys, but I’ve used both the Linear and Clicky before, and each one has its charms.

Linear keys are quiet and require a full press to actuate; Tactile keys are quiet and actuate halfway down; Clicky keys are noisy and actuate halfway down.

The G915 TKL helped me achieve one of my most impressive performances ever on a Typing.com test: 120 words per minute with 99% accuracy. To compare and contrast, my usual Logitech G810 got me 112 words per minute with 97% accuracy. The GL Tactile switches are simply faster and more responsive.

Logitech G915 TKL features

Far and away, the most useful feature of the Logitech G915 TKL is its wireless connectivity. Wireless mechanical gaming keyboards are still something of a rarity, and the full-size Logitech G915 is currently the best one on the market. The G915 TKL has everything that works about its full-size cousin, including its flawless performance in both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth configurations.

Logitech estimates that the G915 TKL can get 40 hours of battery life with RGB lighting at 100% brightness, and my tests corroborated this; the keyboard drained about 20% of its battery every eight hours or so. You could theoretically get a much longer battery life if you turn off the lighting, although you might miss how pretty the lights make the keyboard look. You can recharge the battery in about four hours via microUSB, and of course, you can use the keyboard while it charges.

Otherwise, the G915 TKL runs on the Logitech G Hub software, as does other modern Logitech gaming gear. This program lets you customize lighting patterns, reassign the top row of function keys and set up profiles for individual games. Everything works as it should, although hardcore aficionados may regret that you can’t reprogram every single key.

Logitech G915 TKL performance

I tested the Logitech G915 TKL with Doom Eternal, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and World of Warcraft to see how well it performed across a variety of genres.

Like other Logitech keyboards, the G915 TKL worked beautifully, parsing my keystrokes accurately and precisely each time. I could run-and-gun with the best of them in Doom, command my armies with ease in Age of Empires, reach distant ledges in Tomb Raider and rattle off my whole skill rotation in World of Warcraft.

It’s also important to note that I didn’t encounter a single missed signal or moment of lag. The wireless performance was flawless for both productivity and gaming. While I can’t absolutely promise that this would be equally good in a crowded tournament setting, I bet it would work well, particularly on the 2.4 GHz setting.

Players who rely heavily on macros should keep in mind that the G915 TKL doesn’t have any extra keys, but it does let you reprogram any of the function keys and create your own macros. That should work fine for all but the most dedicated MMO mavens.

Logitech G915 TKL bottom line

There’s no place in our Logitech G915 TKL review to talk about the price in a vacuum, but it’s worth reiterating: $230 for a keyboard is extremely expensive. That’s about four new games at full price, or a great wired keyboard-mouse-headset combo.

And yet, if you’re looking for what the G915 TKL offers, this is about as good as it gets. It’s a gorgeous, comfortable, well-designed wireless gaming keyboard with every feature you need and nothing you don’t. There aren’t many other options on the market like this, period, and it’s not clear how soon a manufacturer might try something like this again. (Manufacturers have been relatively slow to put out new wireless gaming keyboards.)

I can’t recommend the G915 TKL for most people, but if you’re willing to pay a premium price, you’ll get a premium product in return.