Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer: Specs Type: Masticating

Size: 8 x 9.5 x 19 inches

Weight: 24.9 lbs

Capacity: Juice container 13.5 oz

Controls: One switch with three settings, on/off/reverse

Power: 240W, 60 RPM

Accessories: Juice container, extra functions like a Citrus Module, Smoothie Module

Some people balk at a high price tag, while others see it as a sign of quality and craftsmanship. The Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer will likely have a similarly divisive response; at $599.99, it is more than ten times the price of the cheapest juicer we tested. As Kuving’s fifth generation of juicer, this model offers a new O-shaped flap gate for safety and cleanliness, and a masticating design for improved extraction. The body features a stylish leather pattern design, which means it will look good in any kitchen.

On an individual basis, yields were not amongst the highest of those we tested; this may be a dealbreaker for some at that price. The components were also more finicky to put together, sometimes requiring multiple attempts — while good for safety, this became irritating upon continual use. But, it comes with three different straining sizes, as well as a 10 year warranty; this may make it worth the price for daily users, considering the consistent wear and tear.

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review: Price and availability

The Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer is available at Best Buy for $599.99 and at Amazon for $599.95. It comes in gold and dark gray editions.

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review: Design

As with other upright models, the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer manages to keep a small footprint of just 8 x 9.5 inches and is therefore very easy to fit on a kitchen counter. It is unexpectedly heavy at 24.9 pounds, perhaps a testament to the motor power of the machine, but this provides stability during use (even if making it a pain to move around). The juicer has a unique leather-effect design on its gun metal base, while the BPA-free plastic parts come in a clear dark plastic for a tasteful look.

(Image credit: Kuvings)

Notably, the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer features an O-shaped flap gate at the opening of the 82mm-wide chute, which helps keep children’s fingers out of the device while also keeping any spray back inside. The machine offers one speed, but it also has a reverse function for clearing pulp. The juice spout includes a flap gate for minimal spillage, while the pulp chute is wider than previous models for easier cleaning.

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review: Juicing performance

Unfortunately, the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer didn’t produce as much juice yield as the other models we tested. When making orange juice, it yielded only 51% juice, whereas with pineapple, mango, and orange juice, there was a yield of 54%. While there were no noticeable issues with extraction and the pulp seemed dry enough, these yields were not as high as you’d expect for a masticating juicer — and definitely not one at this price.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

To its credit, the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer was able to process tougher ingredients without issue, performing as well with the green and veggie juice recipes as with the tropical and citrus ones. There were no pieces of ginger left intact when making a carrot, lemon and ginger juice, although the yield was only 37%. Similarly, all kale was processed in an apple, kale and celery juice and it handled beetroot, blueberries and strawberries with ease, but the yields were still only 64% and 59% respectively. Somewhat surprisingly, its green juice yield was its best performance when compared to the other juices we tested.

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review: Ease of use and cleaning

This juicer has a similar number of components to other masticating models and even comes with useful red indicators where the pieces should line up for assembly. Yet, we still found that it often took multiple attempts to get each component into place, which became frustrating over time. Once everything is locked in, it is very easy to use and disassembly is a much simpler affair.

(Image credit: Kuvings)

Cleaning it could be easier in places. This juicer comes with mesh strainers of varying sizes to help eliminate pulp from the final juice, and these are more of a pain to clean than the plastic auger materials. All in all, it was a neutral performer both in terms of ease of use and cleaning.

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review: Verdict

We thought that the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer would perform better than it did. At the highest end of the market, you’d expect the highest level of performance and unfortunately this juicer just can’t provide the yields that other masticating juicers are making. In fact, it yielded several percent lower than our winning juicer, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer, in every single category.

The Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer also scored averagely in terms of ease of use and cleaning, making it hard to justify the steep price tag. However, we respect the small design details that do provide a nicer experience, from the flap gate to the dedicated citrus module. It looks good and with the 10 year warranty, it’s possible that this price does become a better deal in the long term.