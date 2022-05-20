Hisense U8H Mini LED TV hands on — this is stunning

Hisense U8H Mini LED TV: Specs Screen sizes: 55, 65 and 75 inches

Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

Ports: 4 HDMI (1 eARC, 2 HDMI 2.1)

Dolby Atmos/HDR: Dolby Atmos IQ, HDR10+

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Audio: 2.1.2 channel sound, Dolby Atmos

Smart TV software: Google TV

The Hisense U8H Mini LED TV is one of the brand’s first two Mini LED TVs, and it’s rather impressive in person. As Hisense is known for delivering some of the top value TVs on the market, the U8H is one shoppers should watch out for this year.

While it’s not yet available to purchase, the Hisense U8H prices will ultimately echo those of the Hisense U8G Android TV but introduce a 75-inch configuration. The larger the screen, perhaps the simpler it is to recognize a Mini LED panel’s benefits to brightness and color precision. Making the switch to Google TV and moving towards a modernized design are other highlights, from what we’ve seen.

We still need to put this set to the test to see how it compares to the best TVs, but this hands on Hisense U8H Mini LED TV review has all our first impressions, plus everything else you might want to know about the set.

Hisense U8H Mini LED TV price and availability

The Hisense U8H Mini LED TV availability is slated for summer 2022, though we don’t have an exact release date yet. Other Hisense 2022 TVs, including the Hisense U7H TV and Hisense U6H TV, might be available sooner though neither of these use Mini LEDs.

Introducing a larger configuration compared to the U8G size collection, the U8H configurations include 55, 65 and 75 inches. We don’t have specific prices for each configuration but Hisense has confirmed all models will cost under $1,500.

Hisense U8H Mini LED TV design

Hisense’s TVs haven’t always looked as sleek as the best OLED TVs or even many of the best QLED TVs, but the U8H design is the most contemporary we’ve seen from the brand yet. It’s a slim set, bordered by metal in a way that reminded us of the Gallery Series LG G2 OLED TV we recently reviewed.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The set can be wall mounted or stood on a pair of wide set feet. On the back, the port array includes 4 HDMI ports, two of which are HDMI 2.1 (up to 4K@120Hz) and one that supports eARC. It also features 2 USB ports, a RF antenna, a digital audio output and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The U8H has an ATSC 3.0 tuner supporting 4K broadcasts in the markets NextGen TV available, too.

Hisense U8H Mini LED TV performance and features

Mini LEDs are smaller than the average LED, and a smaller size means more of them can be placed in the same area. A full-array LED TV can pack thousands of micro LEDs behind the LCD panel. The benefit? Hundreds of discrete dimming zones (in the U8G’s case, 500) that when controlled properly, deliver sophisticated clarity, color and brightness.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Much of what we look for in Mini LED TVs is how the processor powers them. While watching some standard stock videos on the Hisense U8H, the color volume and level of detail on an iguana stood out, especially for a budget-brand TV. While the overall brightness successfully dazzled us, we perhaps noticed some minor control inconsistencies in contrast around an up-close clip of flames, which are a notoriously challenging subject. That said, we’ll need to spend more time watching movies on the U8H to get a realistic sense of the picture performance. We’ll also see if it lives up to the company’s 1500 nits brightness claims in our Tom’s Guide TV tests.

The Hisense U8G Mini LED TV benefits from Dolby Vision IQ, as well as Dolby Atmos sound. Otherwise, the set’s built-in 2.1.2 speaker system with a subwoofer in the back is fairly standard for this kind of TV. You’ll have the option to pair it with one of the best soundbars to elevate your entertainment setup, such as the new $279 Sonos Ray.

Hisense also promotes the U8H TV as a great choice for gamers, since it’s outfitted with most of the same gaming features found on premium TVs such as variable refresh rate (VRR,) auto-low latency and NVIDIA FreeSync.

Hisense U8H Mini LED TV interface and remote

This year Hisense upgraded all its TVs from Android TV to the newer Google TV platform. Rival TCL has a collection of Google TVs and the platform is available via Google Chromecast with Google TV (one of the best streaming devices,) but the number of TVs with the system built-in remains limited.

Google TV offers not just access to the best streaming services but deep integration with Nest smart home devices and Google Assistant. It works with Alexa as well, if that’s your preferred assistant.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The remote control is compact and features a dedicated Google Assistant launcher, as well as launchers for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney Plus, Tubi and Peacock. These buttons come in handy if you use this selection of streaming services often. Hisense said the remote also has a backlight option – we didn’t demo it functioning but we’re hoping to see it during in-house testing.

Hisense U8H Mini LED TV outlook

The Hisense U8H Mini LED TV is perhaps the brand’s most exciting launch since the Hisense name started gaining global attention. Though there are multiple Mini LED TVs on the market from the likes of TCL, Samsung and LG (and Sony, as of this year) we can’t help but think how it might elevate the appeal of value TVs. We witnessed a similar trend with OLED, which started as premium technology but later trickled down to a more accessible price point.

If it earns strong marks in our further testing, we might be able to call the Hisense U8H Mini LED TV one of the top TVs of the year. Until then, check out our list of the best 4K TVs you can buy. Looking to save money? Here are the best TVs under $500 and best cheap TV deals you can find now.