The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 combines stylish design and extreme comfort in one of the best gaming chairs around, so long as you’re on the taller side.

AndaSeat previously designed chairs for the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The company has now applied all that knowledge in crafting the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 gaming chair.

From the first time you lay eyes on it, the T-Pro 2 looks premium. Sitting in the chair feels equally good. While some people might cynically call gaming chairs just overpriced office furniture, AndaSeat has developed a piece of kit that is genuinely worth the high price.

What really helps the T-Pro 2 stand out, however, is that it’s not just a chair for gaming enthusiasts. With its wonderfully understated design and its remarkably solid construction, it's worth consideration from at-home workers as well.

The chair is described as “super king size” by AndaSeat itself, and that’s definitely not a marketing buzzphrase. The T-Pro 2 is quite substantial in size. If you fall on the shorter side then you might find the chair dwarves you.

However, if you meet the recommended height requirements and have the funds, then the T-Pro 2 doesn’t disappoint, even for those who'll never pick up a controller. Read on for our full AndaSeat T-Pro 2 review.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 review: Price and availability

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 gaming chair costs $499/£399 and is available either from AndaSeat directly or on Amazon .

In terms of pricing, it’s definitely more expensive than your average office chair. Even in the gaming chair market, it's not one of the cheaper models available.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 review: Design

Straight off the bat, you’ll notice that AndaSeat has made the T-Pro 2 look very different from a traditional gaming chair. This was a very wise decision. Often gaming accessories can be horrifically loud, with tacky color schemes and slapped-on corporate logos.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Instead, the T-Pro 2 looks fairly unassuming, in the best way possible. It’s available in three colors: black, blue and grey, and all three of them are in muted shades that won’t stick out like a sore thumb in your home office.

Like most gaming chairs, the T-Pro 2 opts for a scoop-like design that sticks out slightly around your waist and legs, to allow you to really sink into the chair. The main seat tray and backrest are made from springy foam that offers just the right amount of give. Underneath is a sturdy steel framework, which should last for the long haul.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The actual cover material isn’t leather (or faux leather) like many competitors use, but instead is a linen fabric that AndaSeat claims is stain-resistant. I have my doubts about that second part, but the material itself looks great and feels very pleasant, even on bare skin.

A suede-like material runs up and down the chair and also adorns the additional support cushions. These are very soft to the touch, but are likely even more stain-prone than the linen parts of the chair. I’d definitely recommend being careful of spills around the T-Pro 2, as you can’t wipe it down as you would a leather chair.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Actually constructing the chair yourself can be a little fiddly. It’s not extremely difficult with two people, but putting the chair together solo can be a frustrating task.

Overall, there’s a real heftiness to the T-Pro 2. It feels like a really substantial piece of furniture, and it can hold up to a massive 440 Ibs of user weight, to boot. I can definitely see why AndaSeat has labeled it an XL chair, although its size does lead to some potential problems.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 review: Comfort

Comfort is king for any sitting apparatus, and it’s here that the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 really shines — so long as you’re on the taller side.

The main seat is extremely well padded, but there’s enough give that users can still sink slightly into the material. Even after multiple hours of use, I was never uncomfortable. Don’t worry: Sitting cross-legged is definitely a viable option for those who find that position preferable.

The included lumbar cushion is technically optional, as it just sits on the chair without being clipped in or attached. But you'll want to make use of it, as the backrest isn’t well cushioned without it. The lumbar pillow is substantial (like basically every aspect of the chair), and gives plenty of support.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Before using the T-Pro 2, I was using a chair that gave me pretty significant back pain after a full day of work. I was thrilled that after my first lengthy session using this AndaSeat, my lower back felt absolutely fine.

There is, however, a pretty big caveat that comes with the AndaSeat T-Pro 2: You need to be on the taller side to use this chair comfortably. I measure somewhere between 5'10" and 5'11", which is easily within AndaSeat’s height recommendation of 5'9" and above. But at times, even I felt the chair was a tad too big for me.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This issue primarily comes down to the included neck pillow. The pillow clips around the head of the chair. There are no holes lower down to clip the pillow through, as some other chairs offer. Unless you’re pushing six feet, the pillow will sit too high for your neck.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I haven't been forced to remove the pillow entirely. My head still reaches it. But if I were even half-an-inch shorter, I would probably have had to make do without the pillow. The T-Pro 2 is a fantastic chair, but if you fall below 5'10", then you’d probably look for an alternative.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 review: Features

AndaSeat has stripped away some of the additional features that some other gaming chairs offer, like a footrest. Instead, the company has focused on the one feature that can really make or break a chair: the adjustment settings.

(Image credit: AndaSeat)

You can tweak just about every aspect of the T-Pro 2. You can do the usual things, like set the height of the chair, or how far back it reclines (ranging from 90-160 degrees). But AndaSeat has also gone a step further.

(Image credit: AndaSeat)

The chair features a tipping function that you can adjust to a comfortable setting. If you want to be able to rock back and forth, you can. Or if you’d rather the chair had only a minimal amount of sway, you can lock the seat in place.

AndaSeat has dubbed the armrests (which, disappointingly, aren’t padded) “4D armrests.” What this really means is you can adjust them in several different ways. From height to position, both armrests are fully customizable to what fits you best.

(Image credit: AndaSeat )

Frankly, I had great fun my first time using the chair just playing about with all the options. But over time, I’ve found myself frequently adjusting the chair throughout the day. Who doesn’t like reclining slightly more in the late afternoon?

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 review: Verdict

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 earns the right to wear its “Pro” moniker. It’s one of the best gaming chairs on the market, offering a minimalist design that will fit into just about any setup, as well as a sitting experience that is comfortable for hours at a time.

Gaming chairs really don’t come much better than the AndaSeat T-Pro 2. So long as you hit the height requirements, this is a gaming chair that deserves serious consideration.