Music for sleep — albums to help you get a good night's rest

The best music for sleep can help you nod off and get a restful night's shuteye so you're ready for the new day.

We all know about the health benefits a good night's sleep can bring and the effect waking up feeling refreshed has on our wellbeing. This week, we're supporting Sleep Awareness Week and World Sleep Day (March 18) with some listening suggestions curated to relax the mind to help you reach the land of nod more easily.

For something as critical as our need for a restful night's sleep, the onset of sleep can sometimes be illusive and difficult to come about naturally. Whether we realise it or not, music is an effective tool that can quickly quieten and relax a busy mind by distracting the brain with chilled vibes to help you drift off.

The best music for sleep

Every album in our list of the best music for sleep should put you in a relaxed mood, but you'll be even more likely to drift off if you're also wearing a pair of the best headphones.

You'll find some of our favorite options below — but just be sure to listen to the whole album on them when you're awake, too, as every entry here deserves to be appreciated in its entirety. Here are our choices.

76:14 by Global Communication

(Image credit: Spotify)

The most well-known and widely acclaimed project of influential, prolific dance producers Mark Pritchard and Tom Middleton, Global Communication is the duo's outlet for ambient techno and house explorations. This largely beat-free album entitled 76:14 was a notable high point in the house movement back in 1994, and a perfect example of ambient synthesiser music to help you drift off.

Sleep by Max Richter

(Image credit: Spotify)

Sleep is an eight-and-a-half hour concept album based around the neuroscience of sleep by composer Max Richter. It was released in 2015, accompanied by a one-hour version with variations, From Sleep, and later remixed as Sleep Remixes.

Ambient 1: Music for Airports by Brian Eno

(Image credit: Spotify)

Conceived in 1978, Ambient 1: Music for Airports is the sixth studio album by Brian Eno. The album has four 10-minute tracks of of atmospheric instrumental music. Sounding more like a movie soundtrack, this experimental album was widely regarded as being ahead of its time and pointed to what electronic music would sound like just a few years later.

Orphée by Jóhann Jóhannsson

(Image credit: Spotify)

Oscar nominated for his life-affirming score for 'The Theory of Everything' and the more ominous music from the movie 'Sicario', Orphée is a little like a soundtrack that washes over you, mixing choral with aching strings in an intimate and spine-tingling production to help you slip away into blissful meditation.

Seven Days Walking (Day 3) by Ludovico Einaudi

(Image credit: Spotify)

The third album in a collection of seven is our favorite. Both delicate and haunting, 'Day 3' takes you on a journey that is contemplative and entrancing, with elegant orchestral arrangements and occasional complex turns.

Best earbuds for sleep

Comfort is key with any pair of headphones that are going to help you drift off and, of course, wireless designs are going to be best so that you don't get tangled up.

With the best wireless in-ear headphones you'll need a decent seal from the ear tips, but also something that doesn't protrude too far so that it hurts your ears should you roll over. If you're going for an over-ear pair, make sure the ear cups are nicely cushioned and not too bulky.

You should consider the placement of the headphone controls, too. Some wireless models have controls built into the side of the earbud, which you don't want pressing down into the pillow, as it could activate them with the slightest movement. In-ears might work better with just one earbud in your non-pillow-resting ear, if you can live without listening in stereo.

Last but by no means least, you need to consider sound quality. Thankfully, all the models listed here are excellent performers in their own right, so you just need to pick the design you prefer.

Sony WF-1000XMF

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

A particularly well-featured set of wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4 offer strong active noise cancelling, LDAC support for higher-quality music, a highly customizable ambient listening mode, support for all three of the big digital assistants and full EQ customization. Fit can be a bit fussy, but they protrude less than their predecessor and long-term comfort is high.

Read our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus doesn't have noise cancelling, but there's plenty about this sleek pair of wireless earbuds to love, not least the superb sound quality. The almost bullet-shaped design gives it a contemporary, sleeker appearance and allows for seamless insertion into the ear. The buds don’t dangle, nor do they stick out. Long-term comfort levels are good, and you can expect 7 to 8 hours' battery life with the Low Power profile.

Read our full Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus review.

Apple AirPods Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Despite the slightly weird stem, the AirPods Pro offer a surprisingly secure fit thanks to a selection of eartips that ensures they don't fall out. Sound quality is high and the earbuds are remarkably comfortable to wear for long periods. You get a lot for your money in the Pro version versus the regular AirPods, including powerful ANC, sweat- and water-resistance and useful gesture controls.

Read our full Apple AirPods Pro review.