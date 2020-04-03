It might not exactly be a typical season, but Spring is indeed here. The birds are back, the weather is getting warmer, and the days are getting longer. It is, as always, a season of refreshment, of new beginnings and rejuvenation.

For most of us, that means one thing: spring cleaning, that most dreaded of tasks. Time to shake out to cobwebs, clear out the dust, and start clearing away a winter’s worth of collected mess. Besides, if - like many - you’re stuck at home with the family, you might as well find something to pass the time, right?

Don’t worry. Spring cleaning doesn’t have to be the nightmare many of us have built it up as in our heads. It can actually be pretty simple, provided you know what you’re doing.

To that end, here’s a bit of advice to make things a little more manageable (and save yourself a ton of stress in the process).

Tackle One Thing at a Time

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Our first and most important word of advice? Focus. The thing that gets a lot of people burnt out on spring cleaning is that they have no direction in their efforts.

They move from room to room almost at random, creating clutter and mess as they go and eventually ending up overwhelmed watching Netflix on the couch.

Don’t make that mistake. Choose one room at a time to clean, and then focus your efforts on a single item or area of that room to organize. Rinse and repeat, and you might be surprised at the progress you make.

Start With the Clutter…

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Clutter has a proven negative impact on the psyche . Simply being around it can make you feel stressed or drained, which is very bad news if you’re trying for an undertaking as massive as cleaning your entire house. For that reason, the first thing you should do in each room you clean is de-clutter it.

Organize your things, throw out the stuff you don’t need, and only once you’ve done that should you turn your attention to cleaning.

...Then Focus Your Efforts On the Toughest Job

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Think about which room you dread cleaning the most. Which one causes you the most stress or anxiety to deal with. For most people, this is either the bathroom of the kitchen.

Start there. It may be difficult at first. It may even seem insurmountable. But once you’ve gotten it out of the way, everything else will seem exponentially easier by comparison.

Set Small, Achievable Goals

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Remember, too, that you don’t need to do everything all at once. Once you’ve chosen a room to work on, create a checklist of what needs to be done. Keep the tasks as small, simple, and granular as possible.

This will help you break down even the most seemingly-insurmountable jobs into more easily-manageable chunks.

Invest in Automation

(Image credit: Roborock)

Last but certainly not least, spring cleaning can create a lot of dust, dirt, and debris. Keeping things clean while you sort everything out is exhausting. For that reason, we’d advise automating it via a robotic vacuum.

Spring Into Cleaning

Spring cleaning doesn’t have to be difficult or intimidating. By approaching it in a more intelligent, organized manner, it can be a breeze. And ultimately, at the end of the day, whatever effort you put in will be worth it.