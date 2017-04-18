Logitech Pop Smart Button Now Works with HomeKit

Last year, Logitech debuted a "smart button" that let users activate various smart home devices merely by pressing a button. The original Pop smart button worked with August smart locks, Belkin WeMo, Sonos, SmartThings, Philips Hue, Lutron, and more. With the second generation of the Pop, Logitech is expanding its compatibility to Apple's HomeKit smart home system.

The way the Pop works is that the smart button, which comes in white, coral, teal, or gray, links wirelessly to a bridge, which is connected to your home Wi-Fi network. Whenever you press the button, it sends a signal to the bridge, which then relays it to other smart home devices. With HomeKit, you can set the Pop to automatically activate pre-set scenes. For example, a "Good Night" scene would turn off the lights, lower the thermostat, and lock the doors, all with a press of a button.

Unfortunately, consumers who wish to use their existing Pops with HomeKit will have to buy a new HomeKit-compatible bridge, though the original buttons will still work.

The HomeKit-enabled Pop will be available in the near future; Logitech will sell it as a starter pack for $59, which includes one button and the bridge; additional buttons will cost $39.