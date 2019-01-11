Apple Will Offer a Trio of 2019 iPhones, One with 3 Cameras (Report)

Three could be the magic number for Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup. Not only does the Cupertino-based tech giant have a trio of iPhones slated for the year, but one has three cameras on its back.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This news comes to us from the Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern, who notes that the triple-rear camera model will be the priciest model, which would be a successor to the iPhone XS Max. The less-costly duo will reportedly pack a pair of rear cameras, standardizing the dual-rear camera setup in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The least expensive phone Apple released in 2018, the $749 iPhone XR, offered a single rear lens.

One of these three phones will be a follow-up to the iPhone XR, though, and retain its LCD display. The report claims that Apple doesn't plan to move to an all-OLED display lineup until 2020 at the earliest. As was the case with the 2018 lineup, the two more-expensive models will pack OLED diplays.

Renders of this supposed three-camera iPhone hit the internet earlier this week, published online by three reliable industry leakers.

The Wall Street Journal report did not detail the prospective benefits from a triple-camera setup, though similar setups on phones like Huawei's P20 Pro use the cameras to capture crisp shots without sacrificing light. The result is photos that have better color accuracy and less noise.

Also missing from the report was whether Apple's new phones would retain the same screen sizes featured in its current lineup. If Apple keeps the same physical chassis set from its current line, those looking for a smaller phone will continue to be forced to look elsewhere.