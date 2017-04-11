Facebook Messenger Lets You Split the Bill Among Friends

Facebook is rolling out a way to send and receive money from groups using the Messenger app, the company announced in a blog post.





Messenger users can already send money to individuals using the app, but the new feature lets users send and request payments from more than one person at a time, to split the bill evenly at a restaurant, for instance.



From a new or existing Messenger group conversation, you'll tap on the plus sign, then the dollar sign to send or receive money using a debit card that's linked to your Facebook account. You'll have the option to select which members of the group you want to send money to or receive money from, then enter the amount that you want to send or receive. You'll have the option to write a description of what the payment is for, then tap Pay or Request.



To accept money, open the relevant group conversation and select Add Card within the conversation. To receive different amounts from different people, you'll have to send your request to that individual separately.



The feature was first made available today (April 11) only on Android phones or via desktop for U.S. users, so it's not available for all Messenger users just yet.