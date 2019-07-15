Amazing Prime Day Deal: Moto G6 Is Just $110

At $230, the Motorola Moto G6 is a fairly affordable phone most days. But on Amazon Prime Day, you can snag it for less than half of what it usually costs: $110.

That's $120 off of its usual price. If you're looking for an unlocked, pure Android phone that will work on any wireless carrier, the Moto G6 is one of the top value contenders in the field.

Motorola Moto G6: was $229.99, now $109.99 @ Amazon

The Motorola Moto G6 is a great phone for the money and is an even better deal on Amazon Prime Day, as it's $120 off of its usual price. This budget smartphone works on any wireless carrier, and offers a pure Android OS with solid specs and all-around performance.

View Deal

In case you're in the market for a new smartphone, here's what the Moto G6 has to offer: an Android OS unsullied by bloatware, complete compatibility with both GSM and CDMA carriers (Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, etc.), a comfortable grip and a pretty powerful processor.



While the Moto G6 comes in a few different colors and configurations, the Amazon bargain refers specifically to the 32 GB model in a black color. However, the 32 GB internal storage should not present any difficulties, as the Moto G6 supports expandable microSD memory up to 128 GB.

The Moto G6 offers a full 1080p screen, as well as about 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. Amazon also highlights the device's Alexa compatibility. This functionality is optional, but if you have an Alexa setup in your home, the G6 will sync to it effortlessly with app synchronization and voice commands.



Be aware that the Moto G6 doesn't have the best camera out there, and the newer Motorola Moto G7 is already available for purchase. However, the Moto G7 can cost as much as $300 - and it's not going to be on such a steep discount anytime soon.