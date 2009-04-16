Trending

10 Camcorder Roundup

We look at 10 camcorders--from high-def video on flash memory to cheapo pocket devices--to determine which is right for you. Canon takes top honors.

Product Survey: Camcorders

The tests

It is the same principle as with our digital camera tests. All camcorders go through the same protocol, filming the same sequences in daylight, night, portraits, details, in wide angle or maximum zoom. Then we give you extracts so that you can compare results for yourself. Since the beginning of the year, we have installed a new test procedure, and so the comparison with older models may be difficult. 

2009 will determine the future of HD video. New models are arriving at an unbridled pace with different types of data support : cassettes (HDV), hard drive, DVD, and flash memory (AVCHD).

  • 17 April 2009 01:20
    It's a troubling trend that nearly all consumer/prosumer camcorders are ditching the EVF in favor of the LCD, which is useless outdoors. I really liked the Canons, given their feature set and quality, but the lack of EVF was killer (the only model with EVF was the HG21, and that was impossible to find), and so I got a Sony SR12 instead. Great features are useless if you can't see what you're filming, unless you're doing all your work indoors.
  • g-thor 17 April 2009 05:58
    I am only part way through the article, but I have to say that comparing the Vado (about $100) with even the Canon DC210 (about $400) just doesn't wash. If you had at least mentioned the price disparity, it might have been acceptable, but the Vado isn't aimed at the same market. Plus, the VADO HD is available, yet the article says, "but we're still waiting for the HD version of the Vado."

    For me, this weakens the journalism and therefore weakens the reviews in general. It makes me wonder, did you really do due diligence in the review. Maybe your article lead time is too long, but that's where an editor can add notes, like, The Vado HD was released just after this review was completed.

    Just my two cents worth.
  • michaelahess 17 April 2009 07:32
    I'll stick with my Canon HG10, EVF , 40GB HD, hotshoe, Mic input, perfect HD image....None of these compare.
  • flemlion 17 April 2009 14:06
    At first I thought this was an old article that had slipt through RSS a second time, but no it was recent.

    The reason is because I would not know for any reason to still review the Panasonic HDC-SD1. It's multiple generations old and you might be hard pressed to even find it. The four generations younger HDC-SD9 would be a lot better candidate even if it is not the latest generation, but it is still a reference with regards to value for money.
  • bladefist 17 April 2009 15:42
    I haven't red it entirely, buy giving a '+' for a microphone (7.Panasonic HDC-SD1) is (imho) a joke. You can give a minus for no-audio recording, but giving a plus for a microphone is just too much!
    2) You give a minus to Sony HDR-UX3 for lacking Image Stabilisation, and how about Sony HDR-SR11E - does it have IS or doesn't? JVC GZ-HD40 for example got a minus for medicore IS ...

    I'd rewrite this article ... to some exent ..
  • 24 April 2009 03:26
    Panasonic HDC-SD1 is too old. There were SD5, SD9, and now SD100. The last one is a way better than SD9. So, what is the need to review HDC-SD1?
