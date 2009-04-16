10 Camcorder Roundup

Product Survey: Camcorders

The tests

It is the same principle as with our digital camera tests. All camcorders go through the same protocol, filming the same sequences in daylight, night, portraits, details, in wide angle or maximum zoom. Then we give you extracts so that you can compare results for yourself. Since the beginning of the year, we have installed a new test procedure, and so the comparison with older models may be difficult.

2009 will determine the future of HD video. New models are arriving at an unbridled pace with different types of data support : cassettes (HDV), hard drive, DVD, and flash memory (AVCHD).