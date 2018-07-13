Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone Will Have This Secret Weapon

On Wednesday, we learned a lot about Apple's big fall hardware lineup. But a new detail about the company's upcoming "budget iPhone X" has surfaced today.

(Image credit: Mac Otakara)

If you haven't been following the latest iPhone rumors, Apple is expected to launch three new models this September. One will be a successor to the iPhone X at 5.8 inches, another will likely be a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and the third will be a 6.1-inch iPhone with an LCD display.

There's some debate over what the 6.1-inch iPhone will cost. Initial rumors suggested a price tag between $700 and $800, but some reports say the cost could be as low as $550, especially if Apple positions this handset as the replacement for the iPhone SE.

A new report from DigiTimes, citing "industry sources," claims that the 6.1-inch device will have bottom bezels of only 2 to 2.5 mm. Previously, it was believed that this cheaper LCD display would require a 4 to 4.5mm bottom bezel.

For context, the iPhone X has bottom bezels of around 4 millimeters. Other phones, such as Samsung's Galaxy S8 and the Essential Phone, can sport bottom bezels between 7 and 10 millimeters.

Apple can thank a new "0.3 LED Chip" for the decreased cost. These chips are smaller than the "0.4t LED Chips," which other LCD smartphones use, and which have large-enough connectors to require bezels of at least 0.4mm.

The report notes that the cheaper chips may sacrifice "accuracy and stability," but if Apple can make the new phone look just like a premium iPhone X, that may not matter too much to customers.

We'll know more come September when Apple is expected to launch this LCD iPhone along with the Apple Watch 4.