2018 iPhones Could Catch Up to Samsung With This

It looks like Apple has some big battery plans for next year's iPhones, according to a new report.



The tech giant will offer three new iPhones in 2018 and each of them will come with design improvements that will allow for improved battery performance, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The 5.8-inch model could come with a battery pack of between 2,900-mAh and 3,00-0mAh. The larger models will have even larger packs, according to Kuo, whose investor note was earlier reported on by 9to5Mac.



With a starting size of 2,900mAh, next year's 5.8-inch iPhone would deliver a pack substantially larger than the 2,716-mAh battery in the iPhone X with the same screen size. It would also help Apple catch up to Samsung's Galaxy S8, which shipped this year with a 3,000-mAh battery pack. The Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8, however, come with battery pack sizes of 3,500-mAh and 3,300-mAh, respectively.



It's possible Apple's largest iPhones next year will match the bigger Samsung smartphones in terms of battery capacity.



According to Kuo, the smallest model will have a 5.8-inch OLED screen. A larger version featuring a 6.5-inch OLED screen will also be available. A midrange version with a 6.1-inch LCD could also be making its way to store shelves for those who want to save some cash.

MORE: A Month with the iPhone X: What I Love (and Hate)

While the largest and smallest new model next year will come with glass back panels, according to the report, the 6.1-inch version will have a metal back panel. And unlike the 5.8- and 6.5-inch versions, the 6.1-inch option will use a rectangular battery design. The others will come with an L-shaped battery design.



That modified design allows for Apple to add a bit more capacity to its battery life — something the company's customers have been pushing it on for years. Apple adopted the L-shaped battery design in its iPhone X. Look for much more talk on the iPhones and their battery life in the coming months.