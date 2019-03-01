Huawei P30 Pro Caught in the Wild with Its Four Killer Cameras

We have seen the renders and the prototype. Now here’s the first sight of a production Huawei P30 in the wild.

This photo shows the phone in the hands of Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group.

Meanwhile, Slashleaks user ntkleak has published photos of the same phone in metallic blue.

The Huawei P30, which will reportedly have four cameras with lenses co-developed with Leica, is aiming to recapture the crown for best camera phone that once belonged to its predecessor, the Huawei P20 Pro.

While three of the cameras in the package are regular sensors (we don’t know anything about their specs), the fourth one is allegedly a Time of Flight sensor capable of capturing three-dimensional data.

One thing to note in the Slashleak photos is that one of the sensors has a square lens. This almost certainly confirms the rumored 10x optical zoom. This setup is similar to the Oppo prototype we saw last week at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The square lens encloses a prism that redirects the direction of the light: from perpendicular to the phone’s plane to parallel. This allows to set up the necessary lenses for a 10x lossless optical zoom vertically.

The P30 and P30 Pro are rumored to have 6.1- and 6.5-inch OLED screens with a waterdrop selfie camera. The phones should be powered by the new Kirin 980 processor — the same chip as the Mate 20 Pro.

The P30 will come out on March 26, according to Huawei, although there's no word as to if it will ever make it to the United States.