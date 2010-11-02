Trending

Target Selling iPhone Beginning November

Target will sell both the iPhone 3GS and iPhone 4.

Monday Target officially confirmed rumors that it would begin selling the iPhone in time for the holidays. According to the company, the iPhone 3GS and iPhone 4 will go on sale in 846 stores (via the chain's new Target Mobile centers) beginning November 7, 2010.

The drawback is that the devices won't come without a contract--users must purchase and activate the iPhone from within the Target store. However customers can take advantage of Target's Electronics Trade-In Service, allowing them to bring in used cellphones, MP3 players, video games and more for credit towards any Target purchase.

Despite the annoying AT&T two-year ball-and-chain contract, consumers with limited funds up-front could bring in older electronics to help diminish the iPhone's overall cost, making Target's offering a great bargain for the holidays.

"At Target we continue to offer our guests the best in electronics so we’re happy to add iPhone to our Target Mobile offerings," said Mark Schindele, senior vice president, merchandising, Target. "With expert support from Target Mobile specialists and in-store activation, our guests will be able to leave the store with a new, working iPhone3GS or iPhone4 in-hand."

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based retailer plans to roll out additional Target Mobile centers nationwide by mid-2011. Target also began selling the Apple iPad on October 3.

  • noblerabbit 02 November 2010 23:25
    Apple finally selling to its 'Target' audience, where iT belongs.
  • xantek24 02 November 2010 23:32
    great! now i can get the iphone 4 while i shop for my ma's medicine!
  • ikefu 02 November 2010 23:50
    Target > Walmart

    I would never buy an iPhone from a non-electronics retail store no matter who it was, but for normal shopping I will always pick Target over Walmart.
  • mrmoo500 03 November 2010 00:40
    noblerabbitApple finally selling to its 'Target' audience, where iT belongs.No they already are selling it where IT belongs, Walmart.
  • victorintelr 03 November 2010 01:50
    consumers with limited funds up-front could bring in older electronics to help diminish the iPhone's overall cost, making Target's offering a great bargain for the holidays
    I reaaaaally wonder how much would they pay for a used mp3 player, specially if it's not an old iPod... It reminds me of buying cars, if you give a small down payment (say 200 to 500 dollars), what you have to pay every month reduces only some 3 to 8 dollars only... for a 60 month contract. (obviously this is not a 60 month phone contract, thank God) but just to make a point
  • beayn 03 November 2010 02:52
    29% of all tech news today is apparently from Apple. (7 / 24 articles on Tom's at the time of this posting). Not a single article about Microsoft or Windows Phone 7, and only one Android article.... Hasn't WinPhone 7 been released? iPhone and iPad were on Tom's for months after, everything from stupid kittens and dogs playing on them to somebody using it for work (wow).
  • maziar321 03 November 2010 11:26
    Look, toms hardware is not being biased. I'm sorry, but its not. Tom's hardware reports on ALL things technology. Just because most of these articles are on apple, doesn't mean its biased. It just means that there are more things going on with Apple than with anything else.
