RIM Delaying BlackBerry 10 Devices Until 2013

No BlackBerry 10 smartphone for you until the beginning of 2013.

On Thursday RIM said during its First Quarter Fiscal 2013 Results statement (pdf) that BlackBerry 10 devices will be delayed due to the amount of time it's taking to integrate key features into the platform. Now the company is looking at releasing BlackBerry 10 devices in the first calendar quarter of 2013 rather than by the end of the year.

The news arrives as the company reports tremendous losses and eliminates 5,000 jobs, or roughly 30-percent of its workforce. Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2013 was $2.8 billion, down 33-percent from $4.2 billion in the previous quarter, and down 43-percent from $4.9 billion in the same quarter of fiscal 2012. Approximately 59-percent of the revenue was generated from hardware, 36-percent for service and 5-percent for software and other revenue.

7.8 million BlackBerry smartphones and approximately 260,000 BlackBerry PlayBook tablets were shipped during the quarter, the company said.

"Our first quarter results reflect the market challenges I have outlined since my appointment as CEO at the end of January. I am not satisfied with these results and continue to work aggressively with all areas of the organization and the Board to implement meaningful changes to address the challenges, including a thoughtful realignment of resources and honing focus within the Company on areas that have the greatest opportunities," said Thorsten Heins, President and CEO.

Heins said the company's top priority going forward is the successful launch of its first BlackBerry 10 device. And while the company seemingly needs a product refresh in the near future, he said RIM will not compromise the product by delivering it before it is ready. "I am confident that the first BlackBerry 10 smartphones will provide a ground-breaking next generation smartphone user experience," he added.

The company said that over the past several weeks, RIM's software development teams have made major progress in the development of key features for the BlackBerry 10 platform. But the integration of these features and the associated large volume of code into the platform has proven to be more time consuming than anticipated, thus the delay.

"We are encouraged by the traction that the BlackBerry 10 platform is gaining with application developers and content partners following the successful BlackBerry Jam sessions that we have held around the world since the beginning of May," Heins said. "Similarly, the reception of the BlackBerry 10 platform by our key carrier partners has been very positive and they are looking forward to going to market with BlackBerry 10 smartphones in the first quarter of calendar 2013."

RIM on Thursday also announced the appointment of Steve Zipperstein, former General Counsel of Verizon Wireless, as its Chief Legal Officer.

  • frozonic 29 June 2012 07:05
    ....like i care.
  • house70 29 June 2012 07:19
    Here is to hoping they'll still be in business by 2013...
  • aftcomet 29 June 2012 07:25
    Wow, I believe this is the 4th delay during seriously troubled times. Maybe they're trying to perfect the product. They better pray that's the case because there is no room for mediocrity here anymore. If they don't come out with something literally amazing they may as well fold.

    It's hard to fathom just how badly they were managed to crash like this. The futures never looked worse and it's increasing exponentially every day.

    RIP.
  • Irrenhaus 29 June 2012 08:58
    I have been a BB user for a long time, was waiting to see what BB 10 will bring for my next upgrade, but 2013 really I guess is going to be S3 for the next upgrade. So bye bye RIM and may you rest in peace...................
  • shqtth 29 June 2012 09:13
    Its better to come out witha product that works then do a rush job.

    Think of this, if they rush their products to get it out asap, the the media will ben bitching about every flaw. The media is always anti RIM, and that causes them to loose buisness.

  • shqtth 29 June 2012 09:14
    They are screwed no matter what they do, as the media is against them.
  • 29 June 2012 09:23
    their one customer is disappointed
  • mharry860 29 June 2012 09:44
    R.I.P RIM, there's no way they can survive this. There stock was halted twice in the last 24 hours, they're toast. This is sad, RIM and Palm were in my opinion real smart phones. The iPhone is a smart phone for stupid people. I just got ICS on my Galaxy s2, they're getting close. Calender and Contact search needs to extend deeper than the contact name, which the iPhone won't do.
  • belardo 29 June 2012 09:46
    BB10 is so very very late... There really is no excuse for this. They deserve to die.

    Not sure why ANYONE would buy them out. Google, microsoft and Apple have all the patents they need for their smart phones.

    Perhaps RIM should put Android on their phones (with keyboards) and hope for the best... afterall, they are already running Android emulation to run those apps.
