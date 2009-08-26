Trending

Man Jailed After Consulting Apple Genius

A Connecticut man consults Apple Genius over an image problem and ends up in jail. Genius.

If there's one thing we've learned over the past few months, it's this: (1) PC repair shops have access to your private information and can steal every dime you own and (2) never leave incriminating evidence on the drive if you actually do decide to have it repaired. Unfortunately, Raymond Miller of Fairfield, Connecticut wasn't aware of rule #2, and was promptly arrested after taking his Apple G5 desktop to the local Genius Bar.

The Advocate reports that 36-year-old Miller brought his Mac to the Stamford Town Center Apple store because the computer was writing thumbnails over thumbnails of other images, thus not matching up correctly (meaning the thumbnail pulled up the wrong image). The technician told Miller that the Mac had to stay overnight, however Miller refused, claiming that he needed to pay bills with the computer.

The technician then began to look through the computer, searching for the problem. After a thorough search, he discovered additional, unexpected images: pictures of naked 10- to 13-year-old girls in "suggestive and explicit poses." Whoops.

The technician thus covertly sought out a police officer stationed at the mall while Miller waited patiently for his computer. Miller was immediately arrested, charged with one count of possession of child pornography (a class-B felony), and could serve a minimum of five years in prison if convicted.

Miller's bond was set to $75,000 Monday night.

