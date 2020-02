Zyxel Communications has begun shipping its WiMAX routers exclusively designed for US-based Sprint Nextel for the implementation of its WiMAX-based XHOM services, according to market sources. The shipments are part of a contract which Zyxel signed with Sprint Nextel in August 2007 to supply the US telecom service provider with WiMAX CPE (customer premises equipment), the sources noted.

More here at Digitimes.