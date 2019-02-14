Xiaomi Mi 9 Has Gorgeous Holographic Design, Triple Camera

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch its next flagship Mi 9 phone on February 24.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Unveiled first by Xiaomi’s senior vice president Wang Xiang, the images reveal the three-camera module on the back.

Xiaomi formed a dedicated camera division last spring. The company has already produced excellent camera modules.

The two-sensor Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, for example, got a score of 103 in the DXOmark camera tests, which put it on par with Huawei, Google, and Apple’s flagships at less than half the price. It will be exciting to see how far this three-module camera can go.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiang also describes the iridescent blue finish of the phone: “We used nano-level laser engraving holographic technology [and a] dual layer nano coating to create this beautiful and unique color.”

The lack of fingerprint sensor on the back also reveals that the phone will probably have in-display ultrasonic technology to recognize your dirty paws, like many of the flagships coming this year.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The OLED screen will be fixed, like the rest of the Mi phones and unlike the Mix 3. The selfie camera will be placed on the u-shaped notch on the top.

A leaked about screen reveals the specs: the phone is running Xiaomi’s flavor of Android Pie (MIUI 10.0.1) n a 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6 Gbytes of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(Image credit: Weibo)

There’s no news about price yet. It will probably continue Xiaomi’s aggressive pricing strategy (the Mi 8 costs about $450 in Europe) to compete against Samsung and Apple’s flagships.

We will learn about the price tag and get our hands on this phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, which kicks off in less than two weeks.