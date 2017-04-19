Xiaomi Mi 6 Packs Galaxy S8 Power for Half the Price

What if we told you there was a phone as powerful as the Galaxy S8 for half the price? It exists, and it's called the Xiaomi Mi 6.

The Chinese smartphone maker just took the wraps off of its latest handset, which boasts flagship-quality specs for about $360. The real kicker here is the phone's Snapdragon 835 processor: a blazing new chip that debuted on the Galaxy S8.

The Mi 6 even one-ups Samsung's flagship by packing a 12-megapixel dual-lens camera, which is the same kind of camera tech you'll find on heavy hitters such as the iPhone 7 and LG G6. The display is on the small side at 5.15 inches, but the rest of the specs seems solid, including 6GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB storage options and a 3,350-mAh battery.

Interestingly, Xiaomi has taken a page out of Apple's playbook; the Mi 6 has no headphone jack.

Xiaomi's new phone is certainly a looker, with curved glass panels on the front and pack and a stainless steel frame holding it all together. The phone is splash-resistant, and comes in white, black and blue.

Launching on Xiaomi's online store in April, the Mi 6 will cost the equivalent of roughly $360 for the 64GB model and about $420 for the 128GB variant. There's also a special ceramic version of the handset that will cost about $435.

Of course, there's a big catch. Like virtually all Xiaomi phones, the Mi 6 isn't slated to arrive in the states. However, the company began testing its handsets on U.S. networks last year.

The Mi 6's unveiling comes just two days before the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S8, which we called the "best Android phone you can buy" in our review. Still, Samsung's flagship starts at at a steep $750, and if strong competitors keep showing up at half the price, ultra-premium flagships could be in trouble.

Image Credits: Xiaomi