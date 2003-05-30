Workshop: A Digital Facelift for Your Analog Movies

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft
"pdvcodec.dll"="Panasonic DV Codec"
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft
"vidc.dvsd"="pdvcodec.dll"
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet
"Description"="Panasonic DV Codec"
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet
"Driver"="pdvcodec.dll"
Once you've made these settings, Virtual Dub should have no problems handling DV type-1 files.
The freeware program Virtual Dub supports many video codecs.
Video codecs such as Huffyuv take up very little space on your hard drive and produce excellent video recordings.
|Filter name
|Description
|Internet address
|Antiflicker
|Reduces image flickering
|shelob.mordor.net
|Chroma Noise Reduction
|Reduces noise
|freevcr.ifrance.com
|Deflicker
|Reduces image flickering
|shelob.mordor.net
|Delogo
|Removes static visual elements such as station logos
|shelob.mordor.net
|Deshaker
|Reduces image shaking
|home.bip.net
|Flaxen's Filters
|Stabilizes and focuses images, reduces noise and chroma shifting
|shelob.mordor.net
|Noise Reduction/ Cropping Filter
|Reduces noise
|shelob.mordor.net
|Radial Luminance Correction
|Darkens bright surfaces (hotspots)
|web.tiscali.it
|RGB Adjustment Filter
|Adjusts red, green and blue sections
|shelob.mordor.net
|Smart Smoother High Quality
|Smoother, reduces video noise
|shelob.mordor.net
|Spotremover
|Removes spots and scratches
|konstant.freeshell.org
|Temporal Cleaner
|Reduces color noise
|home.earthlink.net
|Video Denoise Filter
|Reduces noise
|www.risingresearch.com
|White Balance
|Hue, saturation, brightness, contrast, white balance
|shelob.mordor.net