Wonderful Stuff

Compelling Kits

Fuel Cell Car Runs On Water

Thames & Kosmos fuel cell kit

"Pour in the water and watch it separate into hydrogen and oxygen, forming a gas to power your vehicle across the floor. Now that we have your attention, roll up your sleeves and find out more through experiments and demonstrations you can do on your own...."

The fuel cell

"Fuel cells are one of the most promising means of producing energy in the future. Because they do not consume fossil fuels they are considered environmentally friendly. Automobile manufacturers are already experimenting successfully with this technology and it is widely believed that fuel cells will become the energy source for automobiles in the near future."

"30 Experiments include: How to build a solar-powered car; Effects of direct and indirect radiation; Characteristics of a solar module; Electrolysis and its effect on water; Oxy-hydrogen test; How to construct and load a reversible fuel cell; Decomposition of water in the fuel cell; Qualitative and quantitative analysis of gas in a fuel cell; How efficient is electrolysis?; How light influences electrolysis; Solar electrolysis; Fuel cell-powered car. Add your own experiments!"

"Kit contains: Complete reversible fuel cell (hydrocycle system), Wire, Motor, Chassis, Axle, Gas collector, 4 Wheels, Solar panel with support, Syringe, Tube, Digital multimeter, Test tube, Protective goggles, Labels, Bag of small parts for fuel cell, Bag of small electronic parts, Comprehensive lab manual with 30 experiments and demonstrations, (Additionally required: 1 quart of distilled water)."

The Thames & Kosmos Fuel Cell Kit sells for $124.95.

