Wireless Networking Need To Know 2006

Introduction

It's been a few years since our first Wireless Need to Know series and lots has changed. So we thought it was well past time to bring it up to date to better reflect the wild, and wide, world that wireless networking has become.

Let's start right out with our Three Rules of Wireless Networking:

The three rules of Wireless Networking 1) It never goes as fast as they say it does 2) It never goes as far as they say it does 3) It never sets up as easily as they say it does

These Rules aren't intended to discourage you, but more to prepare you for a successful and satisfying wireless networking adventure. Let's dig into each of the Rules and see what's behind them.