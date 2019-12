While some window washers in training need to overcome a natural disdain for heights, the Windoro fears nothing. It's a robot after all. But even if this automated window cleaner could feel fear, the fact that it’s got a partner on the other side of the window keeping it securely attached with the power of magnets would put it at ease. Is the Windoro capable enough of leaving its human predecessors without jobs? Only time will tell.



[source: Crunch Gear]