15 Windows 8 Tips and Tricks

Re-Learning Windows

Microsoft made many drastic user interface changes in Windows 8. The Start menu we’ve all gotten accustomed to over the past one and half decades is completely gone. They’ve given us what they call a Start screen, charms, and mouse and touch gestures, but Window 8 will require quite a learning curve for new users to figure out how to get around and be productive. Based on our experience thus far with the public Windows 8 Release Preview we offer these efficiency tips.

And if you have some tips and tricks of your own, or you’d like to share your thoughts on the interface changes of Windows 8, leave a comment.