How to Watch the 2019 Indy 500

They call it the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Today (May 26), the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place. If you haven't already bought tickets for the infield, here's how to watch the Indy 500 from the comfort of your living room, smartphone or tablet.

(Image credit: Michael Hickey/Getty)

When does the Indy 500 Start?

The Indy 500 race will officially start at 12:45 p.m. ET. However, the Indianapolis 500 is almost as much about pageantry as the race itself, with several events building up to the checkered flag that you may not want to miss:

11 a.m. ET: Indy 500 Winning drivers' laps

11:20 a.m. ET: Historic race car laps

11:26 a.m. ET: Mario Andretti car laps

11:43 a.m. ET: The singing of "God Bless America"

12:01 p.m. ET: Driver introductions

12:23 p.m. ET: The National Anthem, sung by Kelly Clarkson

12:27 p.m. ET: Military flyover

12:36 p.m. ET: "Back Home Again in Indiana," sung by Jim Cornelison

12:38 p.m. ET: Drivers, start your engines

What channel is the Indy 500 on?

NBC will air the Indy 500, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET.

How can I stream the Indy 500?

You can stream the race for free on NBC.com if you have a cable subscription. NBC's app is also available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Amazon Echo, Roku, Xbox, and Samsung and Vizio smart TVs.

If you're a cord-cutter, you have several options. Probably the least expensive is to buy an HDTV antenna to get NBC over the air. Our favorite value antenna, the Mohu Leaf Metro, costs about $15, and unless you're outside a major metro area, you should be able to get your local NBC affiliate. You can also try one of the following streaming services, though you'’ll want to check to ensure that whichever service you sign up for carries your local NBC affiliate.

DirecTV Now: DirecTV's streaming service starts at $50 per month, and includes more than 45 channels, including HBO. DirecTV offers a seven-day free trial.

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package is $44.99 per month, and includes 60 channels, though no premium channels like HBO. However, you can record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. Hulu has a seven-day free trial of its service.

FuboTV: This streaming service starts at $54.99 per month, and includes 101 channels, many of which are sports-centric. Other add-ons include a cloud DVR ($9.99/month), as well as other sports packages. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial.

Playstation Vue: PlayStation Vue's starting Access package ($44.99, with a five-day free trial) includes NBC.

Sling TV: Sling's Blue package includes NBC in select markets, so you'll want to check on its availability before choosing this service. There's no free trial, but the first month is just $15, 40 percent off the regular price of $25/month.

YouTube TV: This $49.99/month service offers a lineup of about 70 channels including NBC, unlimited cloud DVR storage and up to six accounts per household. You can try this service free for five days.

How can I watch the Indy 500 if I’m not in the U.S.?

If you're out of the country on race day, having a VPN can let you pick up the NBC feed using one of the aforementioned apps. Here are three of the best VPN services, based on our extensive testing.

ExpressVPN: Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN: Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.



IPVanish: $6.49/month for a one-year contract, IPVanish lets you have up to 10 simultaneous connections, and works on Mac, Windows, Android and iOS.



Who is in the 2019 Indy 500?

There are 33 cars in the Indy 500, arranged in 11 rows of three at the start. Their positions are based on average lap times from a qualifying round the week before. Simon Pagenaud won the pole position — Row 1, on the inside of the track — with an average lap time of 229.992 mph.

Here is the starting grid for the 2019 Indy 500: