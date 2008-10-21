Make Snappier Vids, Use This Software

A Little Basic Editing

Also, a few minutes on YouTube is all you need to realize that most video requires some minor editing before being shared. A couple seconds may need to be cut from the beginning or end of the video; brightness and contrast may need to be adjusted if you’re shooting with less than perfect lighting; and your video may have to be rotated (unless you expect your viewers to watch it with their heads turned to a 90 degree angle).

Fortunately, this type of basic editing doesn’t require the expense or learning curve of high-end video editing software. It can be accomplished with two affordable applications, which I’ll cover in this review: Apple’s QuickTime Pro 7 for Windows and Pegasys’ TMPGEnc 4.0 XPress.