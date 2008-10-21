Make Snappier Vids, Use This Software

Trending

Which new software will help you make the hottest YouTube video: QuickTime Pro 7, TMPGEnc 4, or maybe even light Web-based tools?

A Little Basic Editing

Also, a few minutes on YouTube is all you need to realize that most video requires some minor editing before being shared. A couple seconds may need to be cut from the beginning or end of the video; brightness and contrast may need to be adjusted if you’re shooting with less than perfect lighting; and your video may have to be rotated (unless you expect your viewers to watch it with their heads turned to a 90 degree angle).

Fortunately, this type of basic editing doesn’t require the expense or learning curve of high-end video editing software. It can be accomplished with two affordable applications, which I’ll cover in this review: Apple’s QuickTime Pro 7 for Windows and Pegasys’ TMPGEnc 4.0 XPress.

  • 22 October 2008 02:05
    Is it just me or do other think this review is poorly researched. The idea is good. But the review picks a $30 to a $99 product. Once the review looked at TMPGEnc at $99, I seriously question the authors judgment and purpose of the review. There are many other products that are cheaper and could provide better overall solution. I am not biased against TMPGEnc. I actually own it along with many other video editing packages, but if the purpose is a low cost easy to use editing package this would not be the first or second choice. When I read this review it sounds like the purpose of the review was to attack Apple's licensing issue which is fine, but if thats the case then just be upfront about it rather then packaging it as some kind of legit review.
    Reply
  • Tomsguiderachel 22 October 2008 04:44
    Hi Kito,

    Thanks for your comment. Would love to see your suggestions of more comparable video suites to QuickTime Pro.

    All the best,
    Rachel Rosmarin
    Editor, Tom's Guide
    Reply
  • 22 October 2008 04:57
    Sony's Vegas Movie Studio is generally available for $89.99 or even less, and is basically a full-featured video production tool.
    Reply
  • 23 October 2008 04:39
    XMpeg
    VirtualDUB
    Reply
  • dotaloc 23 October 2008 08:44
    Agreed. VirtualDub has been a wonderful program and helped me with loads of projects. If we are having a look at $30 and $90 software, why not throw free in there even if just to show that the interface isn't quite as friendly but has similar if not better functionality in many cases.

    I didn't mind the article, but think it left out an important segment of the market.
    Reply
  • 25 October 2008 16:16
    Movavi Video Converter - Personal - $29.95
    set preset to Youtube
    http://movavi.com/videoconverter/
    Download Free Trial
    Reply
  • 25 October 2008 16:53
    *Do it online ...
    Movavi Video Converter -online

    YouTube 320x240 size

    iPod video 320x240 (.mp4)
    YouTube is now limited to 10 minute videos
    http://online.movavi.com/
    Reply
  • 03 November 2008 10:08
    I think it's funny how the first comment is "Anonymous" and the next by "TGRachel" refers to the previous commenter as "Kito".
    Reply
  • burn-e86 30 January 2009 11:18
    wouldn't it have made sense to put the newest build of windows movie maker in there just for the hell of it?
    Also since Adobe is the (seemingly) industry leader, it would have been cool to have a look at what features premier pro includes that the others don't. and like the other guys say, a freeware solution would have been pretty cool as well.
    Reply