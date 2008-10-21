Make Snappier Vids, Use This Software

A Little Basic Editing
Also, a few minutes on YouTube is all you need to realize that most video requires some minor editing before being shared. A couple seconds may need to be cut from the beginning or end of the video; brightness and contrast may need to be adjusted if you’re shooting with less than perfect lighting; and your video may have to be rotated (unless you expect your viewers to watch it with their heads turned to a 90 degree angle).
Fortunately, this type of basic editing doesn’t require the expense or learning curve of high-end video editing software. It can be accomplished with two affordable applications, which I’ll cover in this review: Apple’s QuickTime Pro 7 for Windows and Pegasys’ TMPGEnc 4.0 XPress.
Thanks for your comment. Would love to see your suggestions of more comparable video suites to QuickTime Pro.
All the best,
Rachel Rosmarin
Editor, Tom's Guide
VirtualDUB
I didn't mind the article, but think it left out an important segment of the market.
set preset to Youtube
http://movavi.com/videoconverter/
Download Free Trial
Movavi Video Converter -online
YouTube 320x240 size
iPod video 320x240 (.mp4)
YouTube is now limited to 10 minute videos
http://online.movavi.com/
Also since Adobe is the (seemingly) industry leader, it would have been cool to have a look at what features premier pro includes that the others don't. and like the other guys say, a freeware solution would have been pretty cool as well.