Verizon Just Slashed $100 Off Galaxy S7

Verizon is making it easier for you to get a nice discount on the best smartphones.

The carrier is running a promotion that will give you a $100 discount on the purchase of a new flagship handset. Tech Times earlier reported on the news. The offer is available to those who buy a device through the company's Edge program and only offered to customers who purchase devices online.

The deal is offered on a slew of high-end Android devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S7 line, LG's G5, and the HTC 10. Verizon is offering a similar deal on the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, but won't be delivering the $100 offer on the iPhone 7 line.

Verizon's offer is only available on select devices and for those who are willing to pay 24 monthly payments on the handsets through its Edge program. In order to qualify for the deal, you'll need to buy a smartphone online -- in-store purchases are not eligible -- and input the code "VZWDeal" at checkout.

Verizon's decision to continue that deal now might have something to do with next month's Mobile World Congress. The show is one of the biggest mobile confabs of the year and is expected to play host to a slew of new smartphones, including new iterations of top-of-the-line devices from LG and HTC. Samsung might also announce its rumored Galaxy S8 at the show, though other reports suggest the announcement will come in April.

Offering discounts on smartphones now might be Verizon's way of clearing some of its inventory of last year's high-end handsets to make room for the new phones on the way. So, if you're interested in getting devices that can still hold up for a discounted rate, now's a good time to buy.