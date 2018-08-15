Verizon 5G Will Come with Apple TV or YouTube TV for Free

Verizon is looking to sweeten the pot a bit when it delivers 5G Internet later this year.



(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The company announced on Tuesday (Aug. 14) that it's inked deals with Google and Apple to provide streaming video for its upcoming 5G broadband service. When you sign up for Verizon's 5G, you'll have the option of receiving a free subscription to YouTube TV or picking up a free Apple TV 4K set-top box. Unfortunately, you can't get both. The Verge earlier reported on the move.

Verizon is planning to be the first major telecom to launch 5G stateside. However, unless you live in Indianapolis, Houston, Sacramento, or Los Angeles — the company's four launch cities — you won't be able to access the service. Verizon has promised more cities in the future, but exactly when its ultra-high-speed offering will hit different markets is unknown.

Of course, 5G is widely viewed as the future of connectivity. The technology allows for much faster Internet connectivity and perhaps just as importantly, much lower latency. Add that to more available bandwidth and Verizon, AT&T, and other major carriers all believe that 5G will carry us into the future.

Indeed, 5G will likely be the linchpin that paves the way for autonomous cars that will need the low latency to communicate with one another at high speeds in congested areas. The 5G technology will also be relied upon to power an expected boom in connected devices all vying for bandwidth.

Adding Google and Apple support to its 5G offering could help Verizon on the entertainment side. Over 5G, streaming and movie downloads will be far better than what you'd find elsewhere. And since it's teamed with major providers with popular services, there's a good chance that many of its 5G customers will take advantage of the offer and try out the 5G experience on those services.

Verizon is launching its 5G service in its four selected markets later this year. It's yet to announce an exact launch date.