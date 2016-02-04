Vaio Phone Biz Is Sexiest Windows Phone Yet

If you've always wanted a Windows Phone but were turned off by their plastic looks, you might be won over by the last brand you'd expect: Vaio. The new Vaio Phone Biz looks like the sexiest Windows Phone yet, and will be available in April.

Although the Vaio Store does not list a price yet, The Verge is reporting that the Phone Biz will be available from about ¥50,000 ($424) unlocked. It's not yet clear whether the phone will make its way stateside.

Previous Windows Phones have had a blocky, colorful look that made them seem like children's toys, but the Vaio Phone Biz is all sophistication, thanks to its machined aluminum body, tempered glass and slightly curved rear. It will run Windows 10 Mobile on an octa-core Snapdragon 617 processor and 3GB of RAM, which should provide ample power for multitasking.

The phone sports a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 display, 13-megapixel rear camera and 2800-mAh battery, which are reasonable specs for the price. With Windows 10's Continuum feature, you'll also be able to hook the Phone Biz up to an external display as well as a keyboard and mouse to use it as a PC.

Compared to Microsoft's own Lumia 950 and 950 XL, the Vaio Phone Biz sure looks like the hot cousin of the family, and could boost the Windows Phone family name. Microsoft's second quarter earnings in 2016 showed that sales for its Lumia smartphones are down 49 percent, but that hasn't seemed to stop Vaio from taking a chance on Windows for mobile.