Shoot 360-Degree Video with V.360 Camera

It's not enough to record what's going on in front of you these days. New cameras now let you capture photos and video of what's going on all around you. The latest to join the industry is VSN Mobil's V.360, a rugged 360-degree, full HD camera compatible with GoPro mounts that will retail in October for less than $500.

Despite maker VSN Mobil's claims, this isn't the first 360-degree camera to shoot in 1080p. The palm-sized Centr and Kickstarter-funded Giroptic both already capture full HD video in 360 degrees. But VSN says its approach delivers video and images of higher quality without stitching or distortion. The V.360 uses three lenses and mirrors to shoot forwards, backwards and sideways all at once. Centr has four independent sensors and an engine that stitches together those four feeds into one.

MORE: Best Smartphone Cameras 2014

The V.360 boasts strong specs. Its 16-megapixel sensor uses backside illumination so you can get brighter images at night or when underwater. The camera also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU and Adreno 330 graphics chip for better and faster image processing, without depending on your smartphone's CPU.

Built-in sensors such as a GPS, barometer, accelerometer and altimeter add contextual information to your pictures and clips.

You can plug in a microSD card to store your clips, or HDMI cable (v1.4a) to stream your videos to a TV. The V.360 can also connect with your smartphone via Bluetooth 4.0 or Wi-Fi. The device is shock, vibration and dust proof and can be submerged in up to 1 meter (39.37 inches) of water for up to 30 minutes.

With a free companion app for iOS 7 and up and Android 4.4 or later, you can view and move the videos you've captured or lay the camera flat to get a larger, panorama-like result.

Cherlynn Low is a staff writer for Tom's Guide. Follow her @cherlynnlow and on Google+. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.